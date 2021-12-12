These Succession Theories Point To A Tragic Season 4

Succession Season 3 is setting the stage for a potentially tragic fourth season. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and possibly Greg (Nicholas Braun) could be headed to prison, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) may not even make it to the finale, and there’s still the distinct possibility that the Roy family will lose the company. We don’t yet know where the upcoming Season 3 finale will leave TV’s most morally bankrupt billionaires, but what should be a joyous wedding at a 17th century Tuscan villa will almost certainly end in chaos. And fans already have a few theories about how that will plat out in Season 4.

Kendall Might Be Dead

The penultimate episode of Season 3 ended on perhaps the bleakest moment in the show’s history. After Kendall’s failed coup attempt, Logan (Brian Cox) couldn’t resist torturing his number one boy. First, he denied Kendall’s plea to be let go from the company. Then, he fiendishly reminded Kendall of the time he indirectly killed a busboy in Season 1. This all led to a drunk, dejected Kendall lying face down in a pool, with his fate unclear.

The show has flirted with the idea of Kendall’s death for a while now, positioning him atop buildings and implying a vague urge to jump. There have also been several instances throughout Seasons 2 and 3 where we see Kendall submerged in water or hiding in a bathtub. Even the aforementioned busboy death was the result of car accident that launched Kendall’s car into a river, trapping the busboy inside. It may seem unthinkable that Succession would kill off its de facto main character, but Kendall doesn’t appear in the finale promo, which is certainly ominous.

Tom & Greg Might Be In Prison

“You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs” became the refrain of Season 2, and at the end of Season 3, it feels more prescient than ever. Greg and Tom may legitimately fry together, doing as much time behind bars as can be expected for two wealthy white men.

Tom has spent most of Season 3 obsessing over a potential prison sentence — even going as far as to hire a prison consultant. He’s earned the nickname of “Christmas Tree” because everyone implicated in the Waystar Royco debacle hung their crimes on him like ornaments. And Greg, too, tried to unload his transgressions on Tom. But given how much the show likes to link the two of them, it’s well within reason to think they may both end up incarcerated. Does that mean Greg and Tom won’t be in Season 4? Even if they both get arrested, actors Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen feel too integral to Succession to be sidelined. But then again, we did just discuss how the show may have unceremoniously killed off Kendall.

The Show Will Get Political

Succession has set foot into the political realm before — lord knows Connor (Alan Ruck) has been gunning for the oval office for a while now. But Episode 6 of Season 3, “What It Takes,” seemed to set the stage for Season 4 to take things further. The episode took place at a conservative political conference and featured the Roy family being courted by political hopefuls, each of whom were hoping to become president of the United States. As media magnates, the Roys have immense influence on the future of the presidency, and having chosen a candidate to endorse, it certainly feels like Season 4 could explore just how much sway they have over the White House. We know Shiv (Sarah Snook) used to be a political consultant, and a foray into politics could see the return of Gil Eavis (Eric Bogosian) and Nate Sofrelli (Ashley Zukerman).

Logan Will Finally Pick A New CEO

Though Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) has done an admirable job as acting CEO, Succession will eventually have to live up to its title and pick a successor to Logan. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong and star Brian Cox have both mentioned that they don’t see the show going beyond four or five seasons, meaning that the end is in sight. It’s unclear if Season 4 will be the one to finally usher in a successor, but Gerri likely won’t be CEO forever. Granted, Logan’s other options aren’t great. Roman (Kieran Culkin) is a vulgar wildcard who accidentally sexted his own father, Shiv can’t go a single episode without getting into a fight with Logan, and as stated earlier, Kendall may not even be alive.