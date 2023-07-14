Ever since The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 trailer debuted Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” fans looked to the series for a soundtrack full of modern, romantic pop — a reputation it’s consistently lived up to. Even Lizzo was impressed by Season 1’s soundtrack, which included the likes of Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. “The music budget was massive,” she said in her series of TikTok recaps last summer.

Now, Lizzo herself (firmly Team Jeremiah, BTW) is part of said budget: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 soundtrack includes music from the Grammy winner’s latest album, Special. You’ll also hear more from Swift and Rodrigo, as well as familiar throwbacks courtesy of One Direction and Fleetwood Mac.

So, how does such a crowd-pleasing soundtrack come together? Jenny Han, who penned the trilogy Prime Video’s series is based on, told TV Insider she has a “wish list” of music she wants to include on the show. It actually reflects her writing process, the author told Cinema Blend. She listened to Swift’s “The Way I Loved You” in 2008 while first writing The Summer I Turned Pretty, for example, and got to include it in the show nearly 15 years later.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Of course, it’s not all splashy summer romance — as Season 1’s devastating scene set to Phoebe Bridgers’ “Funeral” proved. (Seriously, rewatch it now and try not to cry.) Plus, if you’ve read the books already, you know there are a few more bumps along the way.

If you want a full recap of every epic needle drop, here are all of the songs on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 so far.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Music

Episode 1, “Love Lost”

“See You Again” by Tyler, The Creator (feat. Kali Uchis)

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“If You Love Me” by Lizzo

“Big Energy” by Latto

“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

“My Own Worst Enemy” by Lit

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

“INDUSTRY BABY” by Lil Nas X (feat. Jack Harlow)

“Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd

Episode 2, “Love Scene”

“Steal My Girl” by One Direction

“Coffee Breath” by Sofia Mills

“Hey Stephen (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

“Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” by Del Water Gap

“deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo

“invisible string” by Taylor Swift

“I'm Kissing You” by Des’ree

Episode 3, “Love Sick”

“Mayonaise” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“Pink + White” by Frank Ocean

“Last Kiss” by Pearl Jam

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

“Circles” by Mac Miller

“Sometimes” by Juice WRLD

This post will be updated throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.