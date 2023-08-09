Taylor Lautner's Eras Tour Friendship Bracelet Has Gone Viral

One of Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriends has given himself a new nickname within the Swiftie community. Taylor Lautner handed out friendship bracelets to fans at the Grammy winner’s Eras Tour show on Aug. 8 in Los Angeles, which are now going viral for the sweet thing he wrote on the accessories.

A few attendees reported on Twitter that they approached the Twilight alum at the show and ended up trading friendship bracelets with him, sharing photos of the handmade ones they received. Most fans write Swift songs and lyrics on their bracelets, often using the colors of her 10 album eras to match their references. Instead, Lautner got a little more personal, making several bracelets with blue, black, and silver beads around letter blocks that read “Uncle Tay.”

Swift and Lautner briefly dated back in 2009, a relationship that reportedly inspired her Speak Now single “Back to December.” Over 13 years later, Lautner and his wife, who is also named Taylor, have become a beloved part of the Swiftie fandom, hence the new “Uncle Tay” moniker.

Lautner teased the heartwarming gesture on his way to the show, sharing a photo of his hand on the driver’s wheel and wearing an “Uncle Tay” bracelet on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Taylor Lautner

The exes reunited when Swift cast Lautner in her “I Can See You” music video and brought him out onstage at her July 7 show in Kansas City, where she premiered the video. “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” she told the crowd to introduce him. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner entered the stage by showcasing some of those flips from the video, before singing Swift’s praises. “I respect you so much,” he said. “Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.” There’s a reason why Lautner is the only ex that Swifties happily accepts as one of them.