Taylor Swift Handled Fans Throwing Things On Stage Like A Pro

The trend of throwing things at artists while they’re performing has become a full-fledged epidemic, and Taylor Swift will no longer stand for it. At her Eras Tour show on Nov. 12 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the singer handled fans throwing things like a pro, asking them to stop in a very polite way.

As seen in fan footage from the show, Swift was sitting at her woodsy piano during the Evermore act and talking to the crowd when a gift was thrown right at the piano and landed behind her, causing her to make the request.

What Did Swift Say?

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries,” she said. “It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift made sure to show appreciation for attendees who brought her gifts, but firmly stuck to her convictions. “I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage,” she asked. “I love you so much.”

Who Else Has Got Things Thrown?

Concertgoers throwing items at singers onstage has become a dangerous trend, with many of them ending in injury. The first and most prominent incident happened in June when Bebe Rexha was hit in the forehead with a phone, which split her eyebrow and required stitches to close the wound.

The next month, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet, requiring her to get treated offstage and address the crowd upon her return. “Don’t throw things. You know?” she asked. Cardi B was splashed with a drink while performing in Las Vegas, causing her to launch her microphone into the crowd.

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it didn’t happen to Adele, she made sure to warn fans what would happen if they did throw something during her Las Vegas residency. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment?” she asked.

“People are throwing sh*t on stage. Have you seen that? I f*cking dare you — I dare you to throw something at me... These people lost it, can you imagine?”

Kelly Clarkson also asked fans not to throw anything at her — with one exception. “If you’re gonna throw sh*t, throw diamonds,” she quipped. Some gifts are just too good to resist.