Two powerful women in music may be joining forces. A theory that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are collaborating on Bey’s upcoming country album is going viral on TikTok, thanks to a producer who somewhat teased the possibility in a new interview.

Killah B, who co-wrote and produced “Texas Hold ‘Em,” one of the first two singles from Beyoncé’s “act ii” album, spoke to TMZ on Feb. 13 about the possibility of Swift appearing on the new release. After all, she started her career as a country artist.

He didn’t give a straightforward answer. “You guys are gonna have to wait and see,” he said. However, when asked if any artists would join Beyoncé on the album, he was a little more open. “Let's just say she's on the approach of shocking the world,” he teased. “I’ll let your imagination decide what that means.”

Later on Instagram, Killah B attempted to downplay speculation about Swift. "Now @tmz_tv I never mention Taylor yall did!” he wrote. “But it definitely will be an amazing album!”

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie Premiere on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the two have always been friendly, the singers’ paths have crossed many times in recent months. First, Beyoncé attended the premiere of the Eras Tour film in October, after she brokered a similar deal to Swift’s with AMC Theaters for her Renaissance concert film. Swift was honored by the gesture, posting a clip of them throwing popcorn on her Instagram Story.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

In December, Swift returned the favor by attending Bey’s Renaissance premiere in London, and lavished praise on the singer once again in her TIME Person of the Year interview. “She’s the most precious gem of a person—warm and open and funny,” Swift said. “She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”

While they didn’t get any pictures together, Beyoncé and Swift were at Super Bowl LVIII, along with Lady Gaga, who fans think could be featured on “act ii,” too. Just imagine if Bey gets both pop stars to say “yeehaw” again.