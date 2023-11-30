The two biggest superstars in music joined forces in October, when Beyoncé attended the premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles, even posing on the red carpet and eating popcorn out of an Eras-themed bucket together.

Naturally, with Bey releasing her own concert experience, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, in theaters just over a month later, fans have been wondering if Swift would return the favor and go to her premiere, making for a second Internet-breaking moment. The answer was yes.

Was Swift At The London Premiere?

Prior to Beyoncé’s Renaissance premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 25, it was already reported that Swift wouldn’t be able to make it because she was scheduled to perform an Eras Tour show in Brazil that night. However, some forgot that Beyoncé was also holding a London premiere, and Swift went out of her way to show her support.

On the morning of Nov. 30, TMZ reported that Swift departed Kansas City, where she was spending time with boyfriend Travis Kelce, the night prior and was en route to London for Beyoncé’s event.

Taylor Swift in 2023 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Hours later, Swift showed up at the Leicester Square premiere, following Bey’s Renaissance Tour dress code in a silver sequined gown and adding her own signature red lipstick. Rather than wait for the carpet frenzy to calm down like Bey, Swift walked the red (nay, black) carpet and gladly posed for selfies with fans.

Beyoncé Was In Her Eras Tour Era

Swift made it known how honored she was by Beyoncé’s presence at her premiere by paying tribute to Queen Bey on Instagram. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” she wrote, captioning a clip of Bey flicking popcorn at the screen.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in 2016. Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” she continued. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”