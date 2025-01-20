It’s a new year, which means one thing for Swifties: It’s time for a new slew of theories to figure out when Taylor Swift will finally unleash Reputation (Taylor’s Version) to the world.

Since the singer released her previous re-recording in October 2023, Swifties have been up to their eyeballs attempting to figure out when, where, and how the singer will unveil her next “Taylor’s Version” album, which is widely expected to be her 2017 album Reputation (but could also be her 2006 self-titled debut).

Many theories came and went as she embarked on the second half of her Eras Tour in 2024. While fans were not starved for content thanks to Swift releasing a whole new album, they couldn’t get Reputation out of their minds. Now that 2025 has begun, fans finally think now is the time, and yet another new theory predicts the imminent arrival of Rep (TV).

The “3-2-1” Theory

Some Reddit users think that Rep (TV) may be released on Friday, March 21 (3/21), with a potential announcement happening on Jan. 23 (1/23). These dates would be a sly nod to the chant “1-2-3, let’s go b*tch!,” which fans yell at Swift’s shows during the intro to “Delicate.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fan started the tradition during the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, and it continued on the Eras Tour. Swift announcing Rep (TV) on 1/23 would be a direct acknowledgment of the chant.

In addition, the date of March 21 holds minor significance in Swift’s long and complicated history with Kanye West, which was one of the inspirations for Reputation.

The entire infamous phone call between Swift and West, where they discussed the lyrics that mentioned her in his song “Famous,” leaked on March 21, 2020. The audio proved Swift’s claim that she was never informed about the lyric “I made that bitch famous” was indeed correct. It would be very fitting for Rep (TV) to come out exactly five years after her case had been justified.

The “Karma” Easter Eggs

In addition, Swift’s 2023 music video for “Karma” includes a few potential Easter eggs that some fans think could still apply to Rep (TV). March 21 would be the first day of Aries season, and as another Redditor pointed out, the portion representing Aries in “Karma” features a snake on top of a rock. This could be a stretch, but Swift isn’t above planting Easter eggs years in advance.

The “Karma” video features a long-debated close-up of a latte with clock-inspired foam art. Swift has a sky blue fingernail next to the “eight” hand on the clock, representing her album 1989, and a black nail next to the “two,” signifying the color of the Reputation era.

YouTube / Taylor Swift

Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in August 2023, matching the sky blue nail that pointed to August (the eighth month of the year). Therefore, fans expected that she’d follow up and announce Reputation (TV) in February 2024, only for her to unveil an entirely new album, The Tortured Poets Department, instead.

While this would negate the Jan. 23 announcement theory, there’s always a chance that Swift can announce Rep (TV) in February 2025 and still release it on March 21. Of course, there’s always a chance that this is all wrong. You never know what the singer has up her sleeve.