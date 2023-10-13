Spoilers ahead for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film. Taylor Swift’s knack for inserting subtle easter eggs into everything she does is unparalleled, and even her Eras Tour movie, a relatively faithful and straightforward recording of her landmark world tour, might be no exception.

Naturally, this pattern has fans wondering if Swift has any surprises in store for fans who sit through the film’s credits, because there has to be an easter egg somewhere, right? The answer to that question is... sort of.

Swift’s Sweet Message To Fans

The Eras Tour movie doesn’t have a post-credits scene in the typical sense, but there is a treat after the credits for the most dedicated Swifties. Swift leaves a sweet message for viewers, creatively written as a friendship bracelet in all of the Eras colors to honor the tour’s biggest trend among attendees.

“Thank you to the most generous, thoughtful, loving fans on the planet,” the message reads (without the commas). “This is all because of you and for you.”

Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer wrote another affectionate note to fans on social media before heading to the Eras Tour premiere on Oct. 11, announcing that the movie would be released in theaters for early access screenings a day prior than announced.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” she said. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

Eras Tour Film Bloopers

Even if you may not want to sit through them, the credits are still worth watching. After the concert concludes, Swift shows a montage set to “Long Live (Taylor’s Version),” which is made of fan videos of their tour experience, and more importantly, onstage bloopers from various shows, which fans have lovingly called The Errors Tour.

Some of the viral malfunctions that appear in the credits include when Swift’s bejeweled garter was caught in her shirt at her April 13 show in Tampa, along with her “Willow” cape landed on top of her head while performing the choreography.

Another memorable moment featured was when she had to keep wiping water from her piano due to intense rain on May 21 in Massachusetts, which ended up breaking said piano at the next night’s show.

The Eras Tour film captures the best moments from the three Los Angeles shows that were filmed in August, but clearly, Swift is not afraid to laugh at herself.