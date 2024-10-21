When Taylor Swift kicked off the final leg of her Eras Tour on Oct. 18, she immediately gave fans new details to pore over and speculate about. In the latest concert, performed at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, she added “Florida!!!” to the setlist — bringing out duet partner Florence Welch to do so — and debuted new show outfits.

Prior to the Miami concert, Swift had stuck with the same Roberto Cavalli bodysuit when performing songs from Reputation. Since she’d swapped out outfits for other albums already, many fans theorized that she’d change that particular costume when she planned to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

But on Oct. 18, she surprised fans by stepping out in a new Reputation look — sans album announcement.

Regardless, Swifties still interpreted it as as a major Rep (TV) Easter egg.

Taylor’s New Bodysuit

Swift’s new costume for the Reputation act is a one-legged bodysuit. Also designed by Cavalli, it has a similar snake motif to the previous outfit. In this iteration, several gold jewel-encrusted serpents circle the sheer black fabric, wrapping around Swift’s arm and leg. Sequins add extra shimmer.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor’s New Fearless Dress

Cavalli also designed a new look for the Fearless act. Veering from the album’s yellow-and-gold color palette, Swift’s look is comprised of a little white dress (LWD) and cowboy boots. Powder blue sequins cover the bodice of the dress, finishing in a long fringe hem. The silver boots, custom-made by Christian Louboutin, are similarly sparkly.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor’s New Surprise Song Dress

She also debuted a new dress for the “secret song” segment of the show, in which she performs two acoustic songs or mash-ups that change every night. Usually she dons a flowing gown in an array of pastel colors for these numbers.

But for the first Miami concert, she wore a tie-dye iteration of the ruffled dress, also custom-made by Cavalli. With shades of red, violet, sky blue, and midnight blue, it had a gorgeous ombré effect.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An abundance of crystals were sewn into the dress, which Swift paired with simple fish-net tights.