Taylor Swift played the final show of the history-making Eras Tour on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada, but she seemingly found a way to keep the party going. The singer celebrated her birthday — she turned 35 on Dec. 13 — at an intimate soiree in Kansas City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, which appeared to be Eras Tour-themed.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, shared photos from the recent bash on Instagram. The images showed several of Swift’s friends in Eras Tour-inspired looks.

Brittany wore a sparkly fringe dress and knee-high boots, much like the ones Swift wore during the Fearless act of the Eras Tour. Patrick, meanwhile, poked fun at his teammate by wearing a similar tuxedo as Kelce from when he guest-starred in Swift’s skit for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” in June.

Fellow Chiefs WAG Lyndsey Bell wore a shimmering long-sleeved pink fringe dress inspired by the Lover era, while Swift’s close friend Ashley Avignone draped a fake snake around her black dress, paying an obvious homage to Reputation. Guests wore the same light-up bracelets that were given out on the Eras Tour, and friendship bracelets were also scattered around the tables.

Taylor’s Party Look

As for the birthday girl herself, she kept things simple and let her guests dress as their favorite eras instead, but she still brought the glam factor with a little black dress from Balmain. Swift accessorized with a pair of De Beers’ $36,000 one-line earrings, made of 4.74 carats of diamonds set on 18K white gold, and a pink friendship bracelet around her wrist.

She completed her look with black velvet pumps from Christian Louboutin, who also designed her Eras Tour footwear.

The photos did not reveal any of Swift’s birthday presents, but Kelce’s father, Ed, did speak about the difficulty of getting the singer a gift on the Dec. 12 episode of the Baskin and Phelps podcast. “Buying Taylor a present is like trying to buy Jason or Travis a present," he quipped. “There's nothing they want that they don't already have.”

Naturally, his solution is to “get something that tweaks the strings of her heart that you spend 10 bucks on,” which Swift wouldn’t expect. “Then she'll just be all gooey,” he said. “You got to find something that triggers the emotion.”