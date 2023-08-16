On Aug. 9, Taylor Swift finally announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles following months of speculation. Now, as Swifties await the arrival of the singer’s latest re-release on Oct. 27, rumors and theories surrounding the album’s five From The Vault tracks have begun to circulate online — one of which claims that Lady Gaga might be featured on 1989 (TV).

In a now-viral TikTok, one Swifite points out the pre-show music playing throughout each venue at The Eras Tour included songs from Fallout Boy, Paramore, that were followed by Lady Gaga’s 2013 hit “Applause” and Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me.” In the clip, it’s then pointed out that both Fallout Boy and Paramore are featured on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on the tracks “Electric Touch” and “Castles Crumbling,” respectively.

If the order of the pre-show songs at The Eras Tour are indeed another of Swift’s cleverly placed Easter eggs, this could mean that one of the five 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault tracks will include a Lady Gaga feature, as her song “Applause” is next in line.

“Wait this theory actually makes total sense,” one fan wrote on TikTok, while another commented: “If this is true I’m going to ascend. Mother and Mother Monster collaborating? It’s going to slay too hard.” Meanwhile, other eagle-eyed Swifties also noticed that Lady Gaga's manager, Bobby Campbell, attended one of Swift's recent Eras Tour shows — seemingly backing up the theory that a collaboration between the pair might be on the way.

As it stands, Swift is yet to reveal any specific details of the forthcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault tracks. However, in a statement announcing the album’s release date, the Grammy winner described them as “insane.”

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift wrote. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”