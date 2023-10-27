Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are obviously over now. But over a decade ago, Swift seemingly wasn’t sure and may have written about it in a song that’s now seeing the light of day.

On one of the new “From the Vault” tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version), “Is It Over Now?,” Swift tells the tale of a breakup that may not be clearly defined as a breakup, and fans are already connecting the dots back to the One Direction alum.

What Is “Is It Over Now?” About?

Co-written and produced with constant collaborator Jack Antonoff, “Is It Over Now?” tracks the very messy and unclear ending of a relationship, attributing fault to both parties.

In this love story, Swift alludes to infidelity on both sides, seemingly unsure where their boundaries have been drawn. “Was it over when she laid down on your couch?” she asks. “Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?”

Taylor Swift performs at The 1989 World Tour on May 5, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. Jun Sato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a voice memo for Tumblr, Swift said that “Is It Over Now?” initially didn’t make 1989 because she thought of it as “a sister” to “Out of the Woods” and “I Wish You Would,” making them too similar.

But for 1989 (TV), she specifically wanted to end with “Is It Over Now?” to make a good dad joke. “It’s a funny play on words, of like, ‘Is the album over now?’” she said, also adding that she really loves the line, “Let’s fast forward to 300 takeout coffees later.” “That section I just feel like head-banging to every time it comes on,” she quipped.

Who Is “Is It Over Now?” About?

Only minutes after the song came out, fans started speculating that “Is It Over Now?” details her split from Styles, whom she dated for a few months at the end of 2012 and is rumored to be the subject of other hits from 1989 like “Style.”

The first lyrics of the second verse, “When you lost control / Red blood, white snow,” seemingly nod to the same accident that inspired the bridge of “Out of the Woods,” which reportedly happened while on a ski trip with Styles. “Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? 20 stitches in a hospital room,” she sang on the 2014 track.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles walk around Central Park on December 2, 2012 in New York City. David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The next line, “Blue dress on a boat,” is the first time Swift directly references the infamous picture of her looking sullen on a boat, published by the Daily Mail in January 2013. The photo was reportedly taken as she was leaving a vacation with Styles in the British Virgin Islands — after they had split.

“Is It Over Now?” Lyrics

Once the flight had flown (Uh-huh)

With the wilt of the rose (Uh-huh)

I slept all alone (Uh-huh)

You still wouldn't go

Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later

I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters

You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor

You search in every maiden's bed for somethin' greater, baby

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?

Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?

"Come here," I whispered in your ear

In your dream as you passеd out, baby

Was it over then? And is it over now? (Is it? Is it? Is it?)

Whеn you lost control (Uh-huh)

Red blood, white snow (Uh-huh)

Blue dress on a boat (Uh-huh)

Your new girl is my clone (Uh-huh)

And did you think I didn't see you? There were flashin' lights

At least I had the decency to keep my nights out of sight

Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs, and my whispered sighs

Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin' off of very tall somethings

Just to see you come running

And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no

Let's fast forward to three hundred awkward blind dates later (Oh)

If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her (Oh)

You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor (Oh)

You search in every model's bed for somethin' greater, baby

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?

Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?

“Come here,” I whispered in your ear

In your dream as you passed out, baby

Was it over then? And is it over now?

Oh-oh(Is it? Is it? Is it?)

Oh-oh(Is it? Is it?)

Think I didn't see you? There were flashin' lights

At least I had the decency to keep my nights out of sight

Only rumors ‘bout my hips and thighs

And my whispered sighs

Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin' off of very tall somethings

Just to see you come runnin' (Runnin')

And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no

Flashin' lights, oh, Lord (Oh-oh)

Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later (Oh-oh)

(Flashin' lights) I was hoping you'd be there

And say the one thing (Oh-oh)

I've been wanting (Oh-oh)

(Flashin' lights) But no