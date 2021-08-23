Taylor Swift is out of the woods and now on TikTok. Swift joined the social network on Aug. 23 to announce the vinyl release of her upcoming album Red (Taylor’s Version), and in her first TikTok video, she showed off four very different music eras that she has given fans since the July 2020 surprise release of her Grammy-winning Folklore.

In the new video, Swift uses the line “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor,” from British rapper Dave’s song “Screwface Capital,” to transition between aesthetics representing her four most recent albums. The singer brought back the vintage hairdo and sepia tones of her Folklore era before donning a checked coat for its 2020 sister surprise album Evermore. She quickly switched to her signature curly locks to represent Fearless (Taylor’s Version), released in April, before ending with bangs and red lipstick to signify Red (Taylor’s Version). According to Just Jared, Evermore‘s release date was initially messed up, with “December 11, 2021” being written instead of 2020. However, the mistake was swiftly fixed.

In her caption, Swift referenced yet another era, using the “let the games begin” lyric from her 2017 single “...Ready For It?” from Reputation. “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” she wrote, complete with a cat emoji. Swift also coined the clever new hashtag #SwiftTok.

In June, Swift announced that Red (Taylor’s Version), the highly anticipated re-recording of her landmark 2012 album, would arrive on Nov. 19. Swift’s version of the album will feature 30 songs total, including nine previously unreleased “From the Vault” songs. On Aug. 5, she unveiled the Red (Taylor’s Version) tracklist, revealing that Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran will be featured on three of the new tracks. The album will also include Swift’s versions of two songs she penned during the Red sessions: “Better Man,” which she gave to Little Big Town in 2017, and “Babe,” which she gave to Sugarland in 2018.

As of press time, Swift has already accumulated more than 250,000 TikTok followers in less than two hours, and her profile bio is exactly what fans should expect from the artist: “This is pretty much just a cat account.” Basically, expect mostly videos of Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin from here on out.