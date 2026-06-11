Gasp! Taylor Swift & Kylie Jenner Hugged At The Knicks Game

Taylor Swift is burying the hatchet with the Kardashians, one famous family member at a time. On June 10, the singer was spotted having a sweet moment with Kylie Jenner, years after her feud with the makeup mogul’s sister Kim Kardashian. And of course, the internet went wild.

Swift attended the fourth game of the NBA Finals at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden (her rumored wedding venue) with her close friends Este and Alana Haim, who all wore matching T-shirts with New York Knicks puns. For her part, Swift twinned with Mariska Hargitay and Sombr in “Stevie Knicks” tees. Meanwhile, Jenner went to the game with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, one of the most famous celebrity Knicks fans.

As seen in a viral TikTok clip from Sportsish, following the Knicks’ victory, Swift was exiting her seat and happened to run into Jenner, who gave her a wide smile and mouthed “hi.” Swift waved back and leaned in for a hug before the two had a quick chat, with Jenner appearing to tell her how “crazy” the game was, and Swift nodding in agreement. Nothing can reunite frenemies like the Knicks, apparently.

TikTok / Sportsish

Swift’s complicated relationship with Jenner’s sister dates back nearly a decade, when Kardashian defended her then-husband, Kanye West, after Swift objected to the lyrics of his 2016 track “Famous” by releasing an edited audio clip where Swift appeared to approve the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Swift responded by explaining that West never told her he would call her “that bitch” on the song, a claim that was proven correct when their full phone call leaked years later. But still, the debacle caused years' worth of backlash. “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” she told TIME in 2023, adding that it “took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before.”

Despite the drama, Swift and Jenner have never had any negative public interactions (though some fans speculated that she once threw shade with a Kylie Lip Kit). If there was any “Bad Blood” to begin with, consider it Band-Aided.