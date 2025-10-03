After kissing a lot of frogs, Taylor Swift is reveling in her newfound romance. On her song “Opalite,” from her newly released 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, the singer gets both contemplative and celebratory when it comes to her relationship with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, including all of the road bumps they hit along the way.

Atop twinkling guitar and synths, Swift recalls her dating history in poetic yet hilarious fashion, even playfully shouting out her brother, Austin, for making fun of her post-breakup patterns. “I had a bad habit of missing lovers past,” she begins. “My brother used to call it, eating out of the trash.” She invokes her mother, Andrea, in the chorus, sharing the wise words she once told her daughter.

“It’s alright, you were dancing through the lightning strikes,” she sings on the uber-catchy hook. “You had to make your own sunshine, but now the sky is opalite.”

Swift then passes on her mom’s sage advice to her current lover, reassuring him that his feelings about his own relationship history were also valid. Given that opal just happens to be Kelce’s birthstone, it’s not a stretch to think that she’s speaking directly to him.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

On the bridge, she promises to weather any storm they may encounter together, given everything they went through before finding each other. “This is just a temporary speedbump, but failure brings you freedom, and I can bring you love,” she sings, building to a gorgeous crescendo before emphasizing, “Don’t you sweat it, baby.”

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new track below.

I had a bad habit

Of missing lovers past

My brother used to call it

“Eating out of the trash,” It’s never gonna last

I thought my house was haunted

I used to live with ghosts

And all the perfect couples

Said, “When you know, you know” and, “When you don’t, you don’t”

And all of the foes and all of the friends

Have seen it before, they’ll see it again

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

I was wrong

But my Mama told me it’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh-oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord

Never made no one like you before

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh-oh oh oh oh

You couldn’t understand it

Why you felt alone

You were in it for real

She was in her phone, and you were just a pose

And don’t we try to love love

We give it all we got

You finally left the table

And what a simple thought, you’re starving ‘til you’re not

And all of the foes and all of the friends

Have messed up before, they’ll mess up again

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

You move on, and that’s when I told you

It’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh-oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord

Never made no one like you before

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh-oh oh oh oh

This is just a storm inside a teacup

But shelter here with me, my love

Thunder like a drum

This life will beat you up, up, up, up

This is just a temporary speedbump

But failure brings you freedom

And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love

Don’t you sweat it, baby

It’s alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now the sky is opalite

Oh-oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord

Never made no one like you before

You had to make your own sunshine

But now the sky is opalite

Oh-oh oh oh oh