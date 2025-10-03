Music
Taylor Swift's “Opalite” Lyrics Celebrate Love After Heartbreak
Travis Kelce, you’re a lucky man.
After kissing a lot of frogs, Taylor Swift is reveling in her newfound romance. On her song “Opalite,” from her newly released 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, the singer gets both contemplative and celebratory when it comes to her relationship with now-fiancé Travis Kelce, including all of the road bumps they hit along the way.
Atop twinkling guitar and synths, Swift recalls her dating history in poetic yet hilarious fashion, even playfully shouting out her brother, Austin, for making fun of her post-breakup patterns. “I had a bad habit of missing lovers past,” she begins. “My brother used to call it, eating out of the trash.” She invokes her mother, Andrea, in the chorus, sharing the wise words she once told her daughter.
“It’s alright, you were dancing through the lightning strikes,” she sings on the uber-catchy hook. “You had to make your own sunshine, but now the sky is opalite.”
Swift then passes on her mom’s sage advice to her current lover, reassuring him that his feelings about his own relationship history were also valid. Given that opal just happens to be Kelce’s birthstone, it’s not a stretch to think that she’s speaking directly to him.
On the bridge, she promises to weather any storm they may encounter together, given everything they went through before finding each other. “This is just a temporary speedbump, but failure brings you freedom, and I can bring you love,” she sings, building to a gorgeous crescendo before emphasizing, “Don’t you sweat it, baby.”
Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” Lyrics
Read the full lyrics to Swift’s new track below.
I had a bad habit
Of missing lovers past
My brother used to call it
“Eating out of the trash,” It’s never gonna last
I thought my house was haunted
I used to live with ghosts
And all the perfect couples
Said, “When you know, you know” and, “When you don’t, you don’t”
And all of the foes and all of the friends
Have seen it before, they’ll see it again
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
I was wrong
But my Mama told me it’s alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh-oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord
Never made no one like you before
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh-oh oh oh oh
You couldn’t understand it
Why you felt alone
You were in it for real
She was in her phone, and you were just a pose
And don’t we try to love love
We give it all we got
You finally left the table
And what a simple thought, you’re starving ‘til you’re not
And all of the foes and all of the friends
Have messed up before, they’ll mess up again
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
You move on, and that’s when I told you
It’s alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh-oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord
Never made no one like you before
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh-oh oh oh oh
This is just a storm inside a teacup
But shelter here with me, my love
Thunder like a drum
This life will beat you up, up, up, up
This is just a temporary speedbump
But failure brings you freedom
And I can bring you love, love, love, love, love
Don’t you sweat it, baby
It’s alright
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sleepless in the onyx night
But now the sky is opalite
Oh-oh oh oh oh, oh my Lord
Never made no one like you before
You had to make your own sunshine
But now the sky is opalite
Oh-oh oh oh oh