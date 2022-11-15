The Grammys just recognized Taylor Swift’s favorite song of hers, and she’s not sure how to cope. The 11-time Grammy winner received four more Grammy nominations on Nov. 15, including Song of the Year for her landmark “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” and took to her Instagram Story to give her initial reaction. “So many reasons to lose my damn mind today,” she began. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written.”

Despite winning the Grammy for Album of the Year three times, Swift has never taken home Song of the Year even though she’s now landed six nods in the category, which she pointed out in her note. “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal,” she wrote.

Swift went on to thank her “All Too Well” co-writer Liz Rose, who she spoke with on the phone after finding out about their momentous nomination. “[We] reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14,” she wrote. “She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute that I can’t cope. I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

The accompanying “All Too Well” short film was also nominated for Best Music Video, but that wasn’t her only song recognized this year. Swift’s track “Carolina” for the 2022 film adaptation of When the Crawdads Sing received a nod for Best Song Written For Visual Media, while one of her “From the Vault” tracks from Red (Taylor’s Version), “I Bet You Think About Me,” was nominated for Best Country Song.

With this year’s Song of the Year nod, Swift makes history by joining Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie in a three-way tie as the songwriter with the most nominations in the category. She was previously nominated for “Cardigan” in 2021, “Lover” in 2020, “Blank Space” in 2016, “Shake It Off” in 2015, and “You Belong With Me” in 2010. Hopefully sixth time will finally be the charm for Swift.