It’s August, and as Taylor Swift sings, that means “salt air, and Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at your door.” At least that’s what Swifties think. Fans have awaited the re-recording of Swift’s 2017 album Reputation for a long time, grasping any Easter eggs they can find to craft theories on when it will finally arrive, and their latest thoughts indicate an imminent announcement.

Many previous theories have pointed toward a Sept. 13 release date, which would be led with an August announcement, or even a surprise drop at any given moment. However, the latest theory points to Swift finally announcing Rep (TV) on Aug. 2 during her Eras Tour show in Warsaw, Poland, based on the following evidence.

The Exclamation Points

Swifties think that the singer has been using exclamation points in her recent Instagram posts as a countdown leading up to a Reputation (TV) announcement. When she posted about her Gelsenkirchen shows, she used exclamation points three times, in a 3-2-1 pattern. For her Hamburg recap, she only used them twice, in a 2-1 pattern.

When Swift only used a singular exclamation point in her Munich post, fans realized that she could be subtly counting down to something happening during her shows in Warsaw.

The Mysterious Livestream

For an unknown reason, Taylor Nation’s YouTube account went live during Paramore’s opening set in Munich, and livestreamed for a full 13 minutes before going dark again. In addition, lead singer Hayley Williams just happened to be wearing all-black, and even asked the crowd, “Do you feel... ready for it?” as a nod to her Reputation single.

Taylor Nation often goes live on social media when Swift is about to make an announcement or premiere a music video onstage during the show, so many fans thought this spontaneous livestream may have been a test for what’s to come.

The “Two” Hand Signal

Swift famously flashed two fingers during her 2024 Grammys speech while announcing her newest album The Tortured Poets Department, and the “two” symbol was used in several social media posts following. This ended up being an Easter egg about Tortured Poets being a secret double album, with the singer releasing the second part called The Anthology at 2 a.m. on album release day.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on July 27, 2024 in Munich, Germany. Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Swift used a photo of her flashing the “two” signal as the eighth picture of her Munich slideshow. They think this may allude to an announcement on Aug. 2, a.k.a 8/2, which also happens to be the second show in Warsaw.

The “175” Theory

Perhaps the most abstract but strongest evidence pointing to Aug. 2 is the Swifties’ “175” theory. The numbers in 175 add up to Swift’s famous lucky number 13, which is why it’s no surprise that Swift has mentioned the number on random occasions, like her Feb. 9 show in Tokyo, Japan. “I wrote this when I was 12 years old so this song is 175 years old,” she quipped.

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There were exactly 175 days between the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 27, 2023, and Tortured Poets on April 19. Aug. 2 would mark exactly 175 days since she made that comment on Feb. 9. If the “175” theory was to be taken further, then Reputation (TV) could be released on Oct. 11, which marks 175 days since Tortured Poets came out, rather than the speculated Sept. 13 date.

Swifties, get in the car because no matter what the singer has up her sleeve, it’s almost Rep (TV) time.