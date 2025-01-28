On Feb. 4, 2024, Taylor Swift fans were awaiting something big. Ahead of the 2024 Grammys, Swift and some of her famous friends’ social media pictures turned black-and-white, and her website was undergoing a revamp. Swifties thought these teasers meant one thing: the singer was finally going to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the Grammys.

Instead, she unveiled an entirely new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Nearly a year later, Swifties have cycled through countless Reputation (TV) release theories that have turned out to be false. While this happened, Tortured Poets became the highest-selling album of 2024, breaking several records in its first week alone. It is currently nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Now, ahead of the 2025 Grammys, history is repeating itself as some fans think Swift could announce Reputation (TV) during the Feb. 2 ceremony. Here’s why.

The Coffee Cup Theory

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the reasons why Swifties were convinced that Reputation (TV) would be announced in February 2024 was an Easter egg in the singer’s “Karma” music video. There’s a close-up of a latte with clock-themed foam art, which includes Swift’s sky blue nail next to the “eight” hand, representing her album 1989, and a black nail next to the “two,” signifying the color of the Reputation era.

Swift announced her previous re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), in August 2023, matching the “eight” on the clock. Therefore, Swifties assumed that she would follow suit with Reputation (TV) that February until it became clear that it was just a red herring. However, it’s possible that fans were onto something with the black nail theory — just a year off.

The Year of the Snake

Kevin Mazur/AMA2018/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another reason why fans are convinced that Swift will release Reputation (TV) soon is because 2025 marks the Year of the Snake on the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Since the Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 29, what better way to kick off the Year of the Snake than the return of the Reputation snakes? (We’ve missed you, Karyn).

While Swift likes to reveal new albums at award shows — she announced Midnights at the 2022 Video Music Awards — she typically saves her “Taylor’s Version” announcements for Eras Tour shows or Instagram posts. Now that the Eras Tour has concluded, perhaps she’ll give Rep (TV) an unexpected platform at the Grammys.

Regardless of whether Swift uses the Grammys to launch a new re-recording or celebrate her nominations, both of these theories would still support the idea of a Reputation (TV) announcement at some point in February. But how exactly would she do it? Only Swift knows.