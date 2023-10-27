For many Swifties, the best part of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded albums is her “From the Vault” tracks. From the devastating, 10-minute version of “All Too Well” to the breakup bop that is “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” the previously unreleased songs give listeners new context about what Swift’s life was like years ago.

Yet even after setting such a high bar, there was reason to be extra excited for the vault tracks on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) — because, well, Swift herself said so.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” Swift wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram post. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

A Long Time Coming

One of the most intriguing resurrected songs from Swift’s poppiest era is “Say Don’t Go.” Swift actually penned the song with prolific songwriter Diane Warren.

And while most of Swift’s vault tracks are happy surprises to fans, this collaboration was actually teased a long time ago. Like, even before the original 1989 came out.

In a January 2014 interview, Warren told Billboard that she worked with Swift on a “great song,” adding that she was “excited” about the “pretty cool” track. However, once 1989 dropped later that year, the Swift-Warren collab was nowhere to be seen.

Taylor Swift in 2023 Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have long lamented what could have been, with one user on Reddit writing in 2016 that it was a “huge shame” that “we’ll likely never hear it.”

Well... surprise! Now that the duo’s work is finally seeing the light of day, here’s a breakdown of the “Say Don’t Go” lyrics.

What Is “Say Don’t Go” About?

Swifties drew quick attention to the song’s chorus upon its release, speculating that “Say Don’t Go” could be about a couple in which the protagonist (Swift) is not ready to give up on their relationship, but their partner has sadly already checked out.

“Why’d you have to lead me on? / Why you’d have to twist the knife? / Walk away and leave me bleeding,’” Swift sings in the chorus. “Now you silence has me screamin’, screamin’ / (Say) Say, ‘(Don’t) Don’t (Go) go’ / I would stay forever if you (Say) say, ‘(Don’t) Don’t (Go) go.”

As with other 1989 (TV) vault tracks, some fans believe the song might be in reference to Swift’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, whom she dated right before the original 1989 writing sessions in 2013.

“Say Don’t Go” Lyrics

I've known it from the very start

We’re a shot in the darkest dark

Oh no, oh no, I'm unarmed

The waiting is a sadness

Fading into madness

Oh no, oh no, it won't stop

I’m standin' on a tight rope alone

I hold my breath a little bit longer

Halfway out the door, but it won't close

I'm holdin' out hope for you to

Say, “Don't go”

I would stay forever if you say, “Don't go”

Why'd you have to lead me on?

Why you’d have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin’, bleedin'?

Why’d you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin', screamin'

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don’t

(Go) Go”

I would stay forevеr if you

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

(Say, say, say, say)

Now I'm pacin' on shaky ground

Strike a match, then you blow it out

Oh no, oh no, it's not fair’

Cause you kiss mе and it stops time

And I'm yours, but you're not mine

Oh no, oh no, you're not there

I'm standin’ on the sidewalk alone

I wait for you to drive by

I'm tryna see the cards that you won't show

I'm about to fold unless you

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

Why'd you have to lead me on?

Why you'd have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin', bleedin'?

Why'd you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin', screamin’

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

(Say, say, say, say)

Why'd you have to (Why'd you have to)

Make me want you (Make me want you)?

Why'd you have to (Why'd you have to)

Give me nothing back?

Why'd you have to (Why'd you have to)

Make me love you (Make me love you)?

I said, “I love you” (I said, “I love you”)

You say nothing back

Why'd you have to lead me on?

Why you'd have to twist the knife?

Walk away and leave me bleedin', bleedin'?

Why'd you whisper in the dark

Just to leave me in the night?

Now your silence has me screamin', screamin'

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

I would stay forever if you

(Say) Say

“(Don't) Don't

(Go) Go”

(Say, say, say, say)

But you won't, but you won't, but you won't

I would stay forever if you say, “Don't go”

But you won't, but you won't, but you won't