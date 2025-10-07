Two years ago, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were “your local neighborhood independent girlies,” celebrating the Fourth of July together in Rhode Island. Little did they know, those single days would be short-lived. When Gomez got married to music producer Benny Blanco on Sept. 27, a newly-engaged Swift was there to toast her.

Taylor’s Wedding Speech

Swift opened up about what she said in her speech on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 6. The topic came up when Fallon asked to play a game in which he read her internet rumors and tried to guess which one was actually true. When he incorrectly thought she’d joked about Gomez beating her to the altar, she revealed that she actually took care to avoid the subject of her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on her friend’s big day.

“So, I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement,” she said, before showing off her eye-popping diamond ring in exaggerated fashion and adding, “Nobody wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know that this is your wedding day, but, like, look…’”

Reflecting on Gomez’s wedding, she said, “I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride but just vision that I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day, and she deserves all of this happiness.”

Swift on The Tonight Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

As for what Swift did include in her speech, there was “light teasing” about how they dressed in 2008, the year they met. “I talked a little bit about 2008, I talked about how happy I am for her, and how, just, beautiful it’s been to get to be a part of her life,” she said. “But I did not make it about me.”

Taylor And Selena’s Friendship

As Swift mentioned, she and Gomez first met in 2008. The two were each dating a Jonas brother at the time: Swift was with Joe and Gomez with Nick. Their young romantic relationships didn’t last (and had some awkward moments), but the friendship they formed as teens did.

“She and I like to say that the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other,” Gomez said on the Therapuss podcast in August. “Because it was really sweet. I was about 15; she was about 18 … So at that age, we became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do, and then we … just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now, 16 years later.”

Days after her marriage, Gomez shared photos and video of the two of them from her wedding day on Instagram, writing, “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always.”