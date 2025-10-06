It’s nice to have a friend to celebrate life with — especially when you and bestie are both having a very big week. Between a wedding and record-setting album rollout, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been extra busy cheering each other on.

A Sweet Shout-Out

ICYMI, Gomez married Benny Blanco on Sept. 27, and Swift was there to celebrate her longtime pal’s nuptials (and reportedly gave a speech, too). As Swift later recalled on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up, “Selena was the most beautiful — not just the most beautiful bride, just the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Just so happy, and she deserves it so much. And you only wish that for people, you know?”

Now, Gomez is returning the love. Days after Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, Gomez took to Instagram to share some sweet behind-the-scenes wedding snaps, writing: “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always.”

First, she shared a video taken from Swift’s perspective in which the “Fate of Ophelia” hitmaker gasps: “Are you even serious? What? Look at her! Oh my God. Oh my God! What?”

The friends giggled together as Gomez’s veil was being fitted. “I’m so happy,” the bride gushed.

Gomez also shared a photo of herself and Swift cheering on the big day, as well as another of them embracing.

They Go Way Back

It might be hard to believe, but Gomez’s friendship with Swift began nearly two decades ago. (What is time?) Gomez recently recalled their origin story on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, explaining that they met when they were both dating Jonas Brothers — Gomez was with Nick and Taylor with Joe.

“We were young. We all know and love each other now. And it’s so cute,” she said. “We didn’t know what we were doing. But yeah, she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other.” They “bonded over the breakup as girls do,” Gomez added. Of course, these days, they’re both in happy relationships — with Gomez a newlywed, and Swift recently engaged to Travis Kelce.

Given their long-running friendship, you can likely imagine Gomez will be a big part of Swift’s wedding — the details of which are very much TBD. As Swift recently shared on BBC Radio 2’s The Breakfast Show, “I’m doing one thing at a time. Right now I’m doing this ... I’m right now, really stoked about the idea that I get to marry this person. And so I’m gonna think about that, and then I’m gonna put out this album, and then I’m gonna think about other things after that.”