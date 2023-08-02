If you managed to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you probably did your homework to make the entire experience perfect: creating an outfit, stacking friendship bracelets, and choosing when to take a bathroom break during the three-hour show. Your Instagram caption was likely carefully selected from your favorite song on her massive setlist. This isn’t the first rodeo. But if you’re stumped — this is an occasion, after all — we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re attending with family, friends, a significant other, or solo, there’s a bevy of caption options to choose from. For fans of Swift’s Fearless era, opt for dreamy lyrics about young love. If you’re more into Midnights, look for lyrics focused on nighttime. And if your favorite songs aren’t listed below, there’s still a pretty good chance you’ll hear them pop up as a Secret Song.

From No. 1 singles to deep cuts, here are 113 lyrics to use for your Eras Tour Instagram posts.

Taylor Swift in 2023. Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”

It’s been a long time coming

It’s you and me, there’s nothing like this

Voted most likely to run away with you

“Cruel Summer”

It’s a cruel summer

And I screamed for whatever it’s worth, “I love you,” ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?

“The Man”

I would be complex, I would be cool

Let the players play

“You Need to Calm Down”

Snakes and stones never broke my bones

Like, can you just not step on my gown?

We all got crowns, you need to calm down

“Lover”

This is our place, we make the rules

Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever?

I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? With every guitar string scar on my hand

“The Archer”

Who could ever leave me, darling?

The room is on fire, invisible smoke

“Fearless”

You know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot

And I don’t know how it gets better than this

With you I’d dance in a storm, in my best dress

In this moment now, capture it, remember it

“You Belong With Me”

She wears short skirts, I wear T-shirts, she’s cheer captain, and I’m on the bleachers

You belong with me

I know your favorite songs, and you tell me ’bout your dreams

“Love Story”

I close my eyes and the flashback starts

He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, “Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone”

“’tis the damn season”

You could call me babe for the weekend

’Tis the damn season

If it’s okay with you, it’s okay with me

“willow”

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that’s my man

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

I come back stronger than a ’90s trend

“marjorie”

Never be so kind, you forget to be clever. Never be so clever, you forget to be kind.

Never be so polite, you forget your power. Never wield such power, you forget to be polite.

“champagne problems”

Sometimes you just don’t know the answer, ’til someone’s on their knees and asks you

You won’t remember all my champagne problems

“tolerate it”

I know my love should be celebrated

Drawing hearts in the byline

“...Ready For It?”

In the middle of the night, in my dreams, I know I’m gonna be with you

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

“Delicate”

We can’t make any promises, now can we, babe? But you can make me a drink

Sometimes when I look into your eyes, I pretend you’re mine, all the damn time

Isn’t it delicate?

“Don’t Blame Me”

Don’t blame me, love made me crazy

I once was poison ivy, but now I’m your daisy

“Look What You Made Me Do”

I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined

I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams

“Enchanted”

I was enchanted to meet you

This night is sparkling, don’t you let it go, I’m wonderstruck, blushing all the way home

This night is flawless, don’t you let it go, I’m wonderstruck, dancing around all alone

“Long Live”

I said remember this moment in the back of my mind

The crowds in stands went wild

It was the end of a decade, but the start of an age

Long live all the magic we made

Hold on to spinning around, confetti falls to the ground, may these memories break our fall

“22”

We’re happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time

Everything will be alright if we just keep dancing like we’re 22

Tonight's the night when we forget about the heartbreaks

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

You would hide away and find your peace of mind with some indie record that’s much cooler than mine

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

I knew you were trouble when you walked in

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze

I remember it all too well

“the 1”

I’m doing good, I’m on some new shit

You know the greatest films of all time were never made

Rosé flowing with your chosen family

“betty”

If I just showed up at your party, would you have me? Would you want me?

I dreamt of you all summer long

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

“the last great american dynasty”

Their parties were tasteful, if a little loud

There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen

She had a marvelous time ruinin’ everything

Filled the pool with champagne and swam with the big names

There goes the loudest woman this town has ever seen

“august”

I can see us lost in the memory, August slipped away into a moment in time

August sipped away like a bottle of wine

Back when I was living for the hope of it all

“illicit affairs” (bridge)

Don’t call me “kid,” don’t call me “baby”

You taught me a secret language I can’t speak with anyone else

“my tears ricochet”

We gather here, we line up weepin’ in a sunlit room

“cardigan”

Sequin smile, black lipstick

But I knew you, dancin’ in your Levi’s

“Style”

I got that red lip, classic thing that you like

We never go out of style

“Blank Space”

I could show you incredible things

Cherry lips, crystal skies

Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream

“Shake It Off”

I got this music in my mind saying it’s gonna be alright

Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

I’m dancin’ on my own, I make the moves up as I go

You could’ve been gettin’ down to this sick beat

“Wildest Dreams”

Say you’ll remember me, standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset, babe

I bet these memories follow you around

“Bad Blood”

Time can heal, but this won't

“Lavender Haze”

I feel the lavender haze creepin’ up on me

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze

“Anti-Hero”

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

“Midnight Rain”

He was sunshine, I was midnight rain

I guess sometimes we all get just what we wanted

“Vigilante Sh*t”

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

I don’t dress for villains or for innocents, I’m on my vigilante sh*t again

“Bejeweled”

Best believe I'm still bejeweled

I can still make the whole place shimmer

Don’t put me in the basement when I want the penthouse of your heart

A diamond’s gotta shine

And we’re dancin’ all night

“Mastermind”

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

I’m the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails

“Karma”