Taylor Swift made multiple fandoms go wild when she went to Travis Kelce’s football game, fueling already-strong dating rumors. Now, he’s ready to talk. On the Sept. 27 episode of his podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about those dating rumors to his fellow football player brother Jason Kelce, who was eager to get down to business. “How does it feel that Taylor Swift finally put you on the map?” Jason asked, causing his brother to laugh.

The NFL star recounted his experience with Swift in attendance, calling it a game he’ll never forget. “Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up,” Travis said, calling her “pretty ballsy” for accepting his invite. “I just thought it was awesome that everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Travis also expressed how much he loved seeing Swift bond with his mom Donna in the suite, and noticing how excited fans were to see her there. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom... that sh*t was absolutely hysterical,” he said.

He then mentioned how the two left the stadium together in a convertible with a clever Swiftian reference. “And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” he said, nodding to her 2017 Reputation track “Getaway Car.”

Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, watches the game with Taylor Swift on Sept. 24, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Travis went on to reflect on the newfound attention his connection to Swift has brought, joking that his personal life “isn’t so personal” anymore. “I know I brought all this attention to me,” he said. “I am the one who did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everyone how [hurt] I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

Travis courted Swift publicly after attending her Eras Tour show in Kansas City in July, telling Jason on their podcast that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said, adding that it was “an unbelievable show.”

Just a couple of months later, rumors swirled that Swift was “quietly hanging out” with Kelce, which was almost confirmed when the Grammy winner returned the gesture and went to his game. But the two are reportedly not official and still getting to know each other.

“They’re having fun,” a source told PEOPLE. “This was Taylor’s first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves.” Plus, even if she wasn’t connected to Kelce, she may have accepted his football invite anyway.

For now, the one thing that Travis is keeping quiet about is his current relationship status with Swift. “I think what’s real is that it’s my personal life, and I want to respect her life,” he stated. “She is not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”