Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Performed Together At Their Own Wedding

You know what they say: The English teacher and gym teacher who sing together stay together — or something along those lines. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce performed a duet together at their wedding reception, which took place on July 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a very fitting venue for their musical debut.

Kelce’s brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce (who served as his best man), confirmed this important information. And apparently, the groom was pretty good, if Jason may say so himself.

“Trav can sing,” Jason said during his July 21 appearance on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. “Trav has always been able to carry a tune.” However, even he admitted that his brother couldn’t compete with the musical legends who also took the stage. “Obviously pales in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did OK,” he conceded.

The performers at Swift and Travis’ wedding (aside from themselves) included Tim McGraw, Stevie Nicks, and Paul McCartney, who reportedly sang The Beatles’ 1964 hit “I Want To Hold Your Hand” for the first time in over 60 years. Avril Lavigne also performed her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi,” which was a very fitting choice.

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Neither Jason nor Tucker revealed the song that Swift decided to perform with her new husband, but have you met Swifties? It’s only a matter of time before fans crack the code.

Fans got a small taste of Kelce’s musical gifts after he won the Super Bowl in 2024 and proudly belted out a few lines of “Viva Las Vegas,” which was both adorable and cringe. Regardless of who he was up against at the wedding, Tucker agreed with Jason’s assessment of Kelce’s creative talent.

“My sister-in-law, like a couple days afterward, said, ‘Um, is it true that Travis and Taylor sang?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’” the host recalled. “And she said, ‘Is he good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, actually he is good’... And I think she said, ‘Are those guys just good at everything?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. They might be.’ If I didn’t know different, I would have thought that’s what he does. He’s a good singer.”

Jason attributed his brother’s unexpected musical talents to their upbringing in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. “There’s always been like a thriving music scene there. Everybody in fourth grade, you’re getting a musical instrument,” he said. (For Jason, it was the saxophone.) “When you’re in middle school, you’re either singing or you’re doing music with an instrument.”