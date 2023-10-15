Live from New York, it’s Traylor! When Saturday Night Live returned for Season 49 on Oct. 14, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joined host Pete Davidson in Studio 8H to welcome back the NBC sketch comedy series with a double surprise. Despite their separate cameos lasting only seconds each, the rumored new couple provided some of the most-talked-about moments of the night.

“Taylor and Travis just casually hanging out on a Saturday night in New York like ‘….. Should we crash SNL?’ They are LIVING,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Viewers had plenty more thoughts, too. Here’s a breakdown of Swift and Kelce’s big night in NYC — including a major moment at the cast after-party.

Travis Is Focused On Football. Wink.

Whether it’s SNL or the NFL, no TV broadcast has been safe from Traylor mania, and the first sketch of the night highlighted that perfectly. Poking fun at the NFL’s exhaustive gameday coverage of the pair — even Kelce agreed they’ve been “overdoing it” — the cast parodied a Fox Sports segment, imagining their commentators to be suddenly not-so-secret Swifties.

Portraying Fox NFL Sunday host Curt Menefee, Kenan Thompson seemed to be the only one who wanted to discuss the game itself. After his “bad blood” reference sparked a sing-along from Howie Long (Mikey Day), Terry Bradshaw (Molly Kearney), Michael Strahan (Devon Walker), and Jimmy Johnson (James Austin Johnson), Thompson’s Menefee gave up.

“OK. I’m done!” he said. “When we get back, we are going to speak with someone who actually wanted to talk about football.” Cue a smiling Kelce.

As Swifties everywhere rushed to grab their remotes, one fan tweeted that the duo is “really approaching an unbelievable amount of popularity.” Meanwhile, other users appreciated the SNL writers’ spot-on attention to detail, including references to specific Eras Tour secret songs, merch, and friendship bracelets, in the “very funny” sketch.

Ladies And Gentleman, Taylor

Later in the broadcast, Swift briefly stood in for Davidson to introduce musical guest Ice Spice’s “Pretty Girl” performance with Rema, making it clear that she and Kelce were both in the house. “Once again, Ice Spice,” the “Cruel Summer” singer said, announcing her friend and collaborator’s second song to a roaring audience.

Hours before the live show, one fan predicted the surprise, writing on X that they were manifesting “Travis and Taylor hard launching” by showing up to SNL to support Ice Spice. Once that hope very much came to fruition, one viewer even went so far as to proclaim you “couldn’t ask for a better show.”

Though Swift and Kelce never appeared together on screen — and didn’t come out for Davidson’s final bow — there was still more Traylor content on the way.

The After-Party PDA(!)

Game on? Earlier in the evening, Swift and Kelce had a dinner date at Nobu NYC, according to Page Six, which noted this was the first time they held hands in public. Then, in the wee hours of Oct. 15, photos and videos surfaced of Swift and Kelce arriving at the SNL after-party. After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end helped the 12-time Grammy winner out of their SUV, they even held hands again as they entered the bash at Catch Steak at around 2:20 a.m.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six, noting they left the fete around 4 a.m.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Excitedly reacting to the reports on X, several fans joked that some of Swift’s exes probably have been as chivalrous as Kelce in opening the door for his date. Another put it more simply, writing, “CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING????”

Now, all eyes are on the Oct. 15 Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets game to see if the rumored couple continue their apparent love story by watching Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, from the stands.