The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are sharing details of their unique living situation.

The couple, who got engaged during the Season 28 finale in March, opened up about their life after the show during a joint appearance on the Trading Secrets podcast. Speaking to host and fellow Bachelor Nation star, Jason Tartick, Joey and Kelsey revealed that they’re currently living in New Orleans with not one, but two roommates.

“I was still working and so I was like, ‘I gotta go back to my life. I'm not quitting my job,’” Kelsey said on the June 10 episode. “He was just living with his sister, so I was like, ‘You can move in with me.’”

Joey agreed to move in with his fiancée, who is still living with two other women. “I'm on a comedy sketch right now,” he joked. “I feel like I'm full-on in a New Girl situation.”

Explaining why he chose to move in with Kelsey rather than finding a place of their own, Joey said it “would have been wrong” of him to expect her to uproot her entire life.

Kelsey echoed Joey’s view that it was a “no-brainer” for him to move in, especially when it came to their finances. Speaking on the Trading Secrets podcast, she revealed that they pay roughly $1,200 a month for the apartment, which boasts a “huge closet.”

The Bachelor Season 28 stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson. Disney/John Fleenor

“This is the most humble thing in the world,” host Tartick chimed in. “You guys are sharing the bedroom and the closet.”

The couple previously discussed moving in together with Us Weekly. Speaking to the outlet, Kelsey revealed one of her biggest concerns about living under the same roof as her new fiancé.

“I think I’m nervous about him leaving the toilet seat up,” she confessed, before Joey interrupted, “I need to work on that one. We’ll take it one step at a time.”

“I think what I’m most excited about is the ability to be around each other so much,” he continued. “We finally will be able to just do small things together.”

Joey & Kelsey’s Future Plans

During the interview, the couple also shared their goal of moving to New York City in the summer of 2024. “I don’t know if it’s all the early 2000s rom-coms that I’ve watched, but something about [New York] is so intriguing to me,” Kelsey said. “I don’t care if I hate it or love it; I just need to go experience it.”