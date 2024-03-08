Bachelor Fans Want To Change This Hometowns Tradition

By and large, Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor Hometowns were a success. The Season 28 lead progressed his relationships with Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Daisy Kent, and made the difficult decision to part ways with Maria Georgas.

While these meet-the-family dates can get pretty bumpy (which Joey knows well from Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season), the suitors’ families responded positively to their respective relationships with Joey — even if they were cautious with their blessings. As Rachel’s dad put it, “If that time comes, she has my number. And you can call me, man to man.”

But that’s the thing. Bachelor Hometowns put families in a somewhat uncomfortable position, asking them to give their hypothetical blessing to a proposal that has a 75% chance of never happening.

This awkward setup prompted Redditor u/AlwaysAngry101 to suggest a new Hometowns schedule in a March 5 post.

A Fresh Format For Hometowns

A potential fix, they offered, could be making sure the lead’s final three suitors have a one-on-one right before Hometowns. Then, one is eliminated — leaving two families for the lead to meet, not four.

“Let them meet the families when the stronger feelings have developed, there is only ONE other person involved, so the conversations are more meaningful and they can get deeper,” the Redditor wrote.

ABC

According to this plan, Fantasy Suites would still follow Hometowns, but there would be two overnight dates instead of three.

Many commenters supported the proposed schedule switch. “Yes! You’re hired,” wrote one user, while another pointed out that “four [Hometowns] just felt excessive and extra disingenuous.”

“I think this could help the success of the relationships honestly,” commented one fan.

There’s Already A Golden Precedent

Indeed, there’s pretty compelling proof that paring down the Hometowns process — and, in turn, Fantasy Suites — could result in a happy couple. Just look at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist from The Golden Bachelor. The franchise’s senior spinoff did three Hometowns, not two, but it still supports u/AlwaysAngry101’s theory that meeting fewer families would give the lead more clarity about their remaining connections.

John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Meeting a significant other’s family is already a big deal. Surely meeting four of them in a week demands lots of time and mental energy — in an environment where both are in limited supply. So maybe there’s something to a shorter Hometowns itinerary?

Plus, if the franchise is looking for ways to shake things up, this would certainly bring the drama. Do you remember the shocked reaction of Joey’s women in Montreal, when there were only three roses up for grabs in Montreal?

Disney/Jan Thijs

Such a twist would be all the more impactful if Hometowns were on the line.