One positive thing to emerge from the streaming era is an endless string of fascinating documentaries. In recent years, docs from all genres have captured the imagination of viewers around the world, as seen with the release of Netflix’s Tiger King and Hulu's Fyre Fraud. I’d like to put forward the argument that two years in particular offered up some great docs, still available for your viewing pleasure. So, to broaden your documentary horizons, or remind you of old favourites you might have since forgotten, I've listed the best documentaries on Amazon Prime in 2018 and 2019.

As we all know, it's quality, not quantity that we look for when deciding on which shows to invest our time in. Thankfully, Amazon Prime’s 2018 and 2019 archive has plenty of top-notch documentaries waiting to be enjoyed. The platform's vast selection covers a wide-range of topics including true crime (see Missing Mom), politics (The Disappeared), social issues (Sunshine Hotel), fashion (The September Issue), and celebrity (Whitney).

Amazon Prime’s 2018 and 2019 documentaries also delve into stories such as the unbelievable tale of reunited triplets who were separated at birth (Three Identical Strangers), the behind-the-scenes life of one of the biggest boybands in music (Chasing Happiness), and much, much more.

Not sure where to start? Explore some of the very best documentaries that landed on Amazon Prime in 2018 and 2019, below.

1 Missing Mom This gripping documentary landed on Amazon Prime in 2018, and follows the story of two sons who set out to find their mother, who has been missing for over 25 years. The heartbreaking film will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout, and is a must-see for any mystery-lovers out there. Watch here

2 I Am Not Your Negro The Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro addresses race issues in the United States. The documentary spans all the way back to the civil rights movement, right up to the modern-day Black Lives Matter campaign. This Raoul Peck-directed film will likely change your whole perspective on race. A must watch. Watch here

3 Whitney This film by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald, offers viewers an intimate look inside the often troubled life of Whitney Houston. The documentary hit Amazon Prime in 2018, and goes beyond the tabloid headlines to find the real Houston; presenting the singer and her family in a way that even her most adoring fans might have missed during the peak of her legendary career. Watch here

4 Sunshine Hotel Sunshine Hotel sees filmmaker Michael Dominic take an in-depth look inside one of the last remaining "flophouses" on New York City's skid row. The Sunshine Hotel acts as an affordable refuge for those in need, and this doc gives viewers insight into what life is like for those who are being wiped away due to gentrification. Watch here

5 The Disappeared This powerful documentary tells the story of those who were killed, and secretly buried by the IRA during The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The film also uncovers shocking evidence, which suggests that significant figures of the era may have had knowledge of one of the killings. Watch here

6 Misery Loves Comedy Over 50 modern-day comedy legends each share their perspective on whether or not you have to be miserable to be funny. Misery Loves Comedy sees the comedic stars examine their own body of work, and share exactly what inspires their line of comedy in an attempt to answer this age old question. Watch here

7 The September Issue This fly-on-the-wall doc takes you behind the scenes of Vogue magazine, and the life of the world’s most influential women in fashion, Anna Wintour. Amazon Prime members can opt to purchase or rent this fascinating film for £6.99, or £2.49, respectively. Watch here

8 Three Identical Strangers The astonishing true story follows three men who discover by chance that they’re in fact identical triplets and were separated at birth. The documentary is available to buy or rent for £5.99 or £3.49, respectively. Watch here

9 Chasing Happiness This deeply personal doc offers viewers a peek inside the lives of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas — otherwise known as the Jonas Brothers — through a series of interviews, previously unreleased footage and exclusive music. Watch here