The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Cast Includes Controversial Fan Favorites

The first season of The Challenge: All Stars brought longtime viewers of the original MTV franchise down memory lane. Twenty-two Challenge veterans who starred in past seasons of The Real World and Road Rules made their way to the Andes Mountains in hopes of winning $500,000. Viewers watched Yes Duffy win the grand prize earlier this year, but he won’t return to test his luck in Season 2 of the hit show, set to premiere Thursday, Nov. 11 on Paramount+.

Still, there will be 24 other Challenge OG’s for fans to cheer on (or boo) in the second season of All Stars. It’s been over a decade since some former contestants, like Tina Barta and Ayanna Mackins, have competed in Challenge game history. Then there are others, including Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, and Katie Cooley (née Doyle), who are coming back to the show since appearing in its first season. Mark Long, who originally pitched the idea for The Challenge: All Stars on social media, is also making a return but as an executive producer this time. In addition, longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin will follow each competitor’s moves throughout all 10 episodes.

Thanks to the trailer for the second season of All Stars, it looks like the competition is even more intense this time around. According to Lavin, everyone must “work hard” and “dig deeper” for their chance to earn the $500,000 cash reward.

Here’s a look at the Season 2 cast members of The Challenge: All Stars:

Ayanna Mackins

Original TV Show: Road Rules: Semester at Sea

Challenge History: 3 seasons

Brad Fiorenza

Original TV Show: The Real World: San Diego

The Real World: San Diego Challenge History: 10 seasons, 1 win

Casey Cooper

Original TV Show: Fresh Meat

Challenge History: 4 seasons

Cohutta Grindstaff

Original TV Show: The Real World: Sydney

Challenge History: 4 seasons

Darrell Taylor

Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl

Challenge History: 9 seasons, 4 wins

Derek Chavez

Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún

Challenge History: 3 seasons

Derrick Kosinski

Original TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme

Challenge History: 10 seasons, 3 wins

Janelle Casanave

Original TV Show: The Real World: Key West

Challenge History: 2 seasons, 1 win

Jasmine Reynaud

Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún

Challenge History: 5 seasons

Jodi Weatherton

Original TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme

Challenge History: 2 seasons, 3 wins

Jonna Mannion

Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún

Challenge History: 5 seasons

Katie Cooley

Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest

Road Rules: The Quest Challenge History: 9 seasons, 1 win

Kendal Darnell

Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl

Challenge History: 1 season, 1 win

Laterrian Wallace

Original TV Show: Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour

Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour Challenge History: 3 seasons

Leah Gillingwater

Original TV Show: The Real World: Paris

The Real World: Paris Challenge History: 1 season

Melinda Collins

Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin

Challenge History: 4 seasons

MJ Garrett

Original TV Show: The Real World: Philadelphia

The Real World: Philadelphia Challenge History: 3 seasons, 1 win

Nehemiah Clark

Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin

Challenge History: 4 seasons, 1 win

Ryan Kehoe

Original TV Show: Fresh Meat

Challenge History: 5 seasons

Sophia Pasquis

Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest

Challenge History: 2 seasons

Steve Meinke

Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest

Challenge History: 1 season

Teck Holmes

Original TV Show: The Real World: Hawaii

Challenge History: 1 season

Tina Barta

Original TV Show: Road Rules: South Pacific

Challenge History: 5 seasons

Tyler Duckworth