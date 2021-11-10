TV & Movies
The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Cast Includes Controversial Fan Favorites
One vet is returning with a whole new job description.
The first season of The Challenge: All Stars brought longtime viewers of the original MTV franchise down memory lane. Twenty-two Challenge veterans who starred in past seasons of The Real World and Road Rules made their way to the Andes Mountains in hopes of winning $500,000. Viewers watched Yes Duffy win the grand prize earlier this year, but he won’t return to test his luck in Season 2 of the hit show, set to premiere Thursday, Nov. 11 on Paramount+.
Still, there will be 24 other Challenge OG’s for fans to cheer on (or boo) in the second season of All Stars. It’s been over a decade since some former contestants, like Tina Barta and Ayanna Mackins, have competed in Challenge game history. Then there are others, including Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, and Katie Cooley (née Doyle), who are coming back to the show since appearing in its first season. Mark Long, who originally pitched the idea for The Challenge: All Stars on social media, is also making a return but as an executive producer this time. In addition, longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin will follow each competitor’s moves throughout all 10 episodes.
Thanks to the trailer for the second season of All Stars, it looks like the competition is even more intense this time around. According to Lavin, everyone must “work hard” and “dig deeper” for their chance to earn the $500,000 cash reward.
Here’s a look at the Season 2 cast members of The Challenge: All Stars:
Ayanna Mackins
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: Semester at Sea
- Challenge History: 3 seasons
Brad Fiorenza
- Original TV Show: The Real World: San Diego
- Challenge History: 10 seasons, 1 win
Casey Cooper
- Original TV Show: Fresh Meat
- Challenge History: 4 seasons
Cohutta Grindstaff
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Sydney
- Challenge History: 4 seasons
Darrell Taylor
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
- Challenge History: 9 seasons, 4 wins
Derek Chavez
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún
- Challenge History: 3 seasons
Derrick Kosinski
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
- Challenge History: 10 seasons, 3 wins
Janelle Casanave
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Key West
- Challenge History: 2 seasons, 1 win
Jasmine Reynaud
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún
- Challenge History: 5 seasons
Jodi Weatherton
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
- Challenge History: 2 seasons, 3 wins
Jonna Mannion
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún
- Challenge History: 5 seasons
Katie Cooley
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest
- Challenge History: 9 seasons, 1 win
Kendal Darnell
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
- Challenge History: 1 season, 1 win
Laterrian Wallace
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour
- Challenge History: 3 seasons
Leah Gillingwater
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Paris
- Challenge History: 1 season
Melinda Collins
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin
- Challenge History: 4 seasons
MJ Garrett
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Philadelphia
- Challenge History: 3 seasons, 1 win
Nehemiah Clark
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin
- Challenge History: 4 seasons, 1 win
Ryan Kehoe
- Original TV Show: Fresh Meat
- Challenge History: 5 seasons
Sophia Pasquis
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest
- Challenge History: 2 seasons
Steve Meinke
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest
- Challenge History: 1 season
Teck Holmes
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Hawaii
- Challenge History: 1 season
Tina Barta
- Original TV Show: Road Rules: South Pacific
- Challenge History: 5 seasons
Tyler Duckworth
- Original TV Show: The Real World: Key West
- Challenge History: 4 seasons, 2 wins