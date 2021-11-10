TV & Movies

The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 Cast Includes Controversial Fan Favorites

One vet is returning with a whole new job description.

The season two cast of 'The Challenge: All Stars' gets together for a group photograph.
Courtesy of ViacomCBS
By Candace Cordelia Smith

The first season of The Challenge: All Stars brought longtime viewers of the original MTV franchise down memory lane. Twenty-two Challenge veterans who starred in past seasons of The Real World and Road Rules made their way to the Andes Mountains in hopes of winning $500,000. Viewers watched Yes Duffy win the grand prize earlier this year, but he won’t return to test his luck in Season 2 of the hit show, set to premiere Thursday, Nov. 11 on Paramount+.

Still, there will be 24 other Challenge OG’s for fans to cheer on (or boo) in the second season of All Stars. It’s been over a decade since some former contestants, like Tina Barta and Ayanna Mackins, have competed in Challenge game history. Then there are others, including Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, and Katie Cooley (née Doyle), who are coming back to the show since appearing in its first season. Mark Long, who originally pitched the idea for The Challenge: All Stars on social media, is also making a return but as an executive producer this time. In addition, longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin will follow each competitor’s moves throughout all 10 episodes.

Thanks to the trailer for the second season of All Stars, it looks like the competition is even more intense this time around. According to Lavin, everyone must “work hard” and “dig deeper” for their chance to earn the $500,000 cash reward.

Here’s a look at the Season 2 cast members of The Challenge: All Stars:

Ayanna Mackins

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: Semester at Sea
  • Challenge History: 3 seasons

Brad Fiorenza

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: San Diego
  • Challenge History: 10 seasons, 1 win

Casey Cooper

  • Original TV Show: Fresh Meat
  • Challenge History: 4 seasons

Cohutta Grindstaff

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Sydney
  • Challenge History: 4 seasons

Darrell Taylor

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
  • Challenge History: 9 seasons, 4 wins

Derek Chavez

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún
  • Challenge History: 3 seasons

Derrick Kosinski

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
  • Challenge History: 10 seasons, 3 wins

Janelle Casanave

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Key West
  • Challenge History: 2 seasons, 1 win

Jasmine Reynaud

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún
  • Challenge History: 5 seasons

Jodi Weatherton

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: X-Treme
  • Challenge History: 2 seasons, 3 wins

Jonna Mannion

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Cancún
  • Challenge History: 5 seasons

Katie Cooley

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest
  • Challenge History: 9 seasons, 1 win

Kendal Darnell

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: Campus Crawl
  • Challenge History: 1 season, 1 win

Laterrian Wallace

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour
  • Challenge History: 3 seasons

Leah Gillingwater

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Paris
  • Challenge History: 1 season

Melinda Collins

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin
  • Challenge History: 4 seasons

MJ Garrett

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Philadelphia
  • Challenge History: 3 seasons, 1 win

Nehemiah Clark

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Austin
  • Challenge History: 4 seasons, 1 win

Ryan Kehoe

  • Original TV Show: Fresh Meat
  • Challenge History: 5 seasons

Sophia Pasquis

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest
  • Challenge History: 2 seasons

Steve Meinke

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: The Quest
  • Challenge History: 1 season

Teck Holmes

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Hawaii
  • Challenge History: 1 season

Tina Barta

  • Original TV Show: Road Rules: South Pacific
  • Challenge History: 5 seasons

Tyler Duckworth

  • Original TV Show: The Real World: Key West
  • Challenge History: 4 seasons, 2 wins