Following their whirlwind love story on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting married. And we’re all invited. The inaugural Golden couple’s wedding is set to air on ABC in the series’ usual time slot: Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Because this will be a live special, there aren’t too many traditional spoilers — no grainy leaks of Theresa in her wedding dress, no tantalizing reports of an “I object!” twist. But the couple has shared a few intriguing details ahead of the big day.

Who Made The Guest List?

During a Bachelor Happy Hour appearance, Theresa said she would “invite every single one” of her fellow Golden Bachelor ladies, specifically mentioning Faith Martin. “I would invite Leslie [Fhima], I don’t know if she would come,” she added.

Gerry echoed the sentiment about Leslie. “I would be comfortable, because I had such deep feelings for her and a lot of respect,” he said. “And if she were comfortable being there, I would certainly be comfortable having her there.”

A Playful Twist On Tradition

Theresa’s daughter will serve as maid of honor, she told People, and her sisters will be flower girls.

“They're older. They should be thrilled with that,” she said.

The Most Romantic Decor

Because Theresa and her daughter are both gardeners, you can expect “abundant roses and gardens” at the wedding, the bride-to-be told People.

She added that there will be long tables and a draped ceiling for the reception. It’s all sounding very romantic and Bridgerton!

Gerry & Theresa’s First Dance

The couple’s music preferences are deliciously eclectic. Gerry teased a potential wedding playlist on Instagram, featuring everything from Miley Cyrus’ “Used to Be Young,” to Pitbull and Ne-Yo’s “Time of Our Lives.” Susan Noles commented, “I’m gonna dance all night!” As she should.

But for the couple’s first dance, expect a classic ballad such as Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love,” or Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

The Reported Venue

Gerry and Theresa haven’t shared their official wedding venue, probably to avoid well-intentioned wedding crashers. However, Bachelor Nation podcaster Reality Steve has shared the reported location — posting photos that he claimed show Gerry and Theresa touring La Quinta Resort & Club, which is located near Palm Springs.

Does the destination sound familiar? It should: Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette season filmed at the resort, so it makes sense that producers would choose a spot they’ve worked with before.

The wedding planning timeline is certainly fast, but not as fast as Theresa’s marriage with her late husband, Billy. She planned that in three days with the help of her mother.

“We had a gown, a veil, a cake, a photographer, music, really in the basement of my house,” she recalled to People. “There was no diamond ring, so this is brand-new and amazing.”