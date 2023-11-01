Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor season may be shorter than past installments of the franchise’s flagship series, but it still has room for a time-honored tradition: Women Tell All.

While fans wait to see who Gerry ends up with, they can watch the women who didn’t get his final rose catch up — and, surely, go over the season’s drama. (Not that there was much, but there was enough!)

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming reunion special.

Following Bachelor Tradition

What makes Women Tell All different from traditional reality reunion specials is that it covers most of the season’s drama, but doesn’t give away the ending — which is why it typically airs between hometown visits and overnight dates (aka Fantasy Suites).

In this way, Gerry’s Women Tell All will follow the franchise’s routine. ABC just shared the specifics: You can tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 9, when you normally watch The Golden Bachelor.

Fantasy Suites come next, followed by an off-week for Thanksgiving, and then a 2-hour finale on Nov. 30.

Disney/John Fleenor

Fans might be surprised to learn that there’s a Women Tell All for Gerry’s season, since the show has been bucking tradition in other ways — like planning three hometown dates instead of the usual four, leading to an emotional rose ceremony exit for several women in Episode 5.

According to ABC executive Rob Mills, that decision came down to time. “The worst part of this was the ladies thought there were 4 hometowns and due to the 1 hour format we could only do 3,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Special Filmed Very Recently

During a recent chat with Bustle, April Kirkwood shared that she was excited to reunite with the ASK’N clique (comprised of her, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower) the following week — which would place Women Tell All’s filming date somewhere in the week of Oct. 23.

ABC/John Fleenor

For an idea of how Women Tell All fits with the rest of Gerry’s production timeline, The Golden Bachelor filmed throughout August. So, the women had a few months to decompress before returning to the stage and discussing the season’s ups and downs.

Which Women Will Tell All, Exactly?

Typically, the Women Tell All participants will include most of the women from the season — except for the final contenders who go to Fantasy Suites. There seems to be at least one pretty obvious reason for that: It would be way too easy to determine Gerry’s No. 1 pick by their interactions at the special.