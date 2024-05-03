A few weeks after The Golden Bachelor couple announced their divorce, Theresa Nist already sees the funny side. Gerry Turner and Theresa announced their split on April 12, three months after tying the knot.

The breakup sparked a wave of reaction from fans, fellow Bachelor Nation stars, and the media, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Theresa, who took to Instagram on May 2 to poke fun at the ongoing coverage.

Along with a gallery of photos showing the reality star posing with a trash can, Theresa wrote in a caption, “The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist was seen taking out her trash inside her office,” referencing the flurry of recent headlines about her and Gerry’s recent split.

“Theresa wore a short dress from Zara and a hint of berry lipstick to do the chore but left her cell phone on her desk,” she continued. “This was the second time Theresa was spotted since she and Gerry announced their divorce. The trash can appeared to be empty.”

Many of Theresa’s followers quickly praised her sense of humor, including her former costar Leslie Fhima, who commented under the post, “Omg this is the best!”

The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist on Instagram. Instagram / @theresa_nist

The Golden Divorce

Gerry and Theresa met during The Golden Bachelor Season 1 before getting engaged in the show’s November 2023 finale. The couple later walked down the aisle on January 4 and married in a televised wedding ceremony.

Just over three months later, the pair announced they would be divorcing in a joint Good Morning America interview. During their sit-down, Gerry explained that he and Theresa “had a number of heart-to-heart conversations” before deciding to go their separate ways, citing their inability to decide on a forever home as a major factor in the breakup.

Nist later spoke out about the divorce in an emotional letter to fans, thanking them for their support. Along with an image of a Dr. Seuss quote (“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”), she wrote on Instagram, “You are all such wonderful human beings. ... It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out.”