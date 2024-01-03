The Golden Bachelor wedding is almost upon us and details of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s big day continue to emerge.

This includes the newly-engaged couple’s honeymoon which was previously addressed during the show’s December finale.

As fans will recall, host Jesse Palmer surprised Gerry and Theresa by revealing that they would be embarking on a romantic getaway to Italy, to which Gerry responded: “We can use that as our honeymoon trip.”

The Golden Bachelor stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

While exact details of the pair’s Italian honeymoon are yet to be revealed, fans will likely learn more about Gerry and Theresa’s first vacation as a married couple as their wedding celebrations draw to a close.

Gerry & Theresa’s Big Day

The Golden Bachelor stars will tie the knot in a highly anticipated televised wedding on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The ceremony will be held at the La Quinta Resort & Club close to Palm Springs, according to the spoiler website Reality Steve — where Gerry and Theresa were photographed visiting in December.

Along with the bride and groom, and their friends and families, the Golden Bachelor nuptials will also be attended by “all the Golden Women,” as host Palmer previously revealed.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Gerry discussed the couple’s decision to wed so soon after the series wrapped in December, telling People that “in your 70s, the clock ticks faster.”

“When you’re in your 20s and you put something off for a year, it’s a very small percentage of your life,” he explained. “I’m 100% certain I found the right girl for me. So it’s like, why not?”

Post-Wedding Plans

Along with their honeymoon, Gerry and Theresa have been busy making other important post-wedding plans, including where they’ll live as a married couple.

Appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark in December, Gerry disclosed that “early on” they thought residing in Charleston “would be a great idea.”

“But since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area,” he continued. “So, we now have two areas to explore house hunting which doubles the fun.”