Though Jack Lencioni’s time on The Golden Bachelorette was brief, he made quite a splash in Bachelor Nation. (Literally — did you catch those cannonballs?)

The retired restaurateur arrived at Bachelor Mansion singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” signaling that he’d chart his own course on the show. While he didn’t forge a love connection with Joan, his playful personality and culinary skills made him a favorite in the house.

As Joan said as Jack departed the mansion, “I’ll tell you one thing — you’re so much darn fun. And the guys, I can tell, are going to miss you as much as me. Thank you for being here.”

Complete with a round of applause from his castmates and, outside, a reprise of “My Way,” Jack made an indelible impression on the franchise. “I had a ball in this place, and it was a beautiful thing,” he told the camera. “I mean, I did my cannonballs in the pool today, I had a couple of cocktails, it’s all good.”

While Jack is certainly proud of his journey, fans aren’t convinced it should end here. In fact, several took to social media to ship Jack and Susan Noles, a fan favorite from Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor season.

A Match Made In Meatball Heaven?

“Can we arrange a Susan and Jack date?” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the Sept. 26 episode of The Golden Bachelorette.

Another voiced their support for the potential pair, saying they were on each other’s level. And over on Reddit, one fan called Jack “the male version of Susan.”

Indeed, Jack and Susan do seem to be very similar. Both have fun-loving personalities and a penchant for Italian food. As seen in a 2016 Chicago Tribune profile, Jack’s signature dish is his rigatoni and meatballs. And Susan famously prepared meatballs for her friends on The Golden Bachelor — a dish she maintains does not cause gas, BTW.

The similarities don’t stop there. Both Jack and Susan are divorced, and have been open about their relationships with their respective ex-spouses. Jack, for his part, told the Tribune that he continued working with his wife after their split. “We were married 25 years. I have two wonderful daughters with that woman,” he said in 2016.

And Susan shared on Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour that she’s “still good friends” with her ex-husband, Dickie Noles. “We share children together, we share grandchildren together, and we are in the same environment a lot,” she said.

Jack & Susan’s Golden Prospects

So, might they be a match? Could Jack and Susan meet on, say, the debut season of Golden Bachelor in Paradise? (It hasn’t been announced yet... but it feels imminent.)

There’s reason to be hopeful. Susan recently shared on Instagram that she was “a little jealous” watching Joan’s premiere — joking with her fellow Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts that they were on the lookout for Joan’s guys.

And most interestingly, during a recent visit to The Viall Files, Jack was asked if anyone from Gerry’s season had caught his eye. Though he couldn’t remember her name right away, he alluded to being fixed up with the “lady with the dark hair,” who he said was “tall” and “real pretty.”

Hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy wondered if he was referring to Susan — and indeed, it does sound like Jack was describing the beloved, raven-haired wedding officiant.

Fortunately, Joan is more than OK setting up her pals with her Golden Bachelorette cast. “All the Golden Bachelor women were all texting me, like, ‘We want your leftovers,’” she recently told Bustle, adding that she has a few matches “in mind already.” Hmm...