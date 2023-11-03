While Jennifer Lawrence has expressed interest in returning to The Hunger Games franchise, the odds are currently not in her favor, according to the film’s producer.

Lawrence famously played Katniss Everdeen in the first four Hunger Games films, that are based on Suzanne Collins’s dystopian book series.

However, she does not appear in the 2023 prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and producer Nina Jacobson has discussed whether Lawrence might one day reprise the role of Katniss.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Jacobson explained that Lawrence’s Hunger Games future is entirely up to the author. “If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it,” she told the outlet.

“Her Story Is Complete”

Jacobson went on to offer her own take on Katniss’ character arc in The Hunger Games, which she believes has reached its conclusion.

“As much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete,” she added. “And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete.”

Lionsgate / 'The Hunger Games'

However, Jacobson also made clear that if Katniss were to be featured in any future Hunger Games novels, she would be “thrilled.”

“If that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled,” she continued. “Any chance to be back in this world, and lead with [director Francis Lawrence] and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

Lawrence Wants More Hunger Games

To the delight of many fans, Lawrence recently shared that she would be open to returning to The Hunger Games franchise if given the opportunity.

“Oh my God — totally!” she told Variety in June 2023, when asked if she’d consider reprising the role of Katniss. “If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100%.”

Lionsgate/Color Force/Kobal/Shutterstock

She Almost Didn’t Play Katniss

Lawrence also recently disclosed on The Rewatchables podcast that she came close to turning down The Hunger Games after witnessing the “invasive” Twilight fandom.

“I just assumed it was going to be like Twilight, like the Twilight-level of fame and that was just never something I had in mind,” she explained. “I didn't want to be the most famous person on the planet. That's a very different life than what I had pictured for myself.”

As mentioned, Lawrence doesn’t star in the latest Hunger Games installment, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Based on Collins’ 2020 novel of the same name, the prequel film stars the likes of Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and Viola Davis, and follows the story of a young Coriolanus Snow and his mentor Lucy Gray Baird, 64 years before the events of the original film.