With coveted roles in the likes of American Hustle, Joy, and Silver Linings Playbook (which earned her the Oscar for Best Actress), Jennifer Lawrence has become known as a Hollywood heavyweight. Although, the actor almost turned down the role that made her a household name.

During a recent appearance on The Rewatchables podcast, Lawrence revealed that she came close to saying no to her starring role in The Hunger Games after witnessing the “invasive” Twilight movie fandom. “When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after they offered it to me, I was just like, ‘I don't know.’ It was so hard to explain to people.”

Lawrence continued: “I just assumed it was going to be like Twilight, like the Twilight-level of fame and that was just never something I had in mind. I wanted to do indies and I wanted to do good films, but I didn't want to be the most famous person on the planet. That's a very different life than what I had pictured for myself.” The Academy Award-winner went on to say that she “would have been miserable” if she had experienced the same level of attention as Twilight’s leading stars, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same podcast, Lawrence also shared that she read for the part of Twilight’s Bella Swan (played by Stewart) but was “immediately” turned down. “I didn’t even get a callback [laughs]. But my life would’ve been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later.”

Lionsgate

Speaking to Variety while promoting the 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings, Lawrence also disclosed that she would “totally” be down to reprise the character of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games franchise, adding: “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”