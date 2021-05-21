Martin Freeman's New Show Is Based On The Life Of An IRL Police Officer

Penned by real-life ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, the BBC’s The Responder follows a Liverpudlian officer as he navigates the difficult and hilarious elements of his career, as well as his own mental health and struggling marriage. The cast of the comedy-drama is led by Martin Freeman, and if the BBC’s latest offering sounds like your cup of tea, here’s everything you need to know about The Responder.

When Does The Responder Air?

Details of The Responder’s airdate are yet to be announced. In a statement sent to Bustle UK, it was confirmed that filming of the new series is currently underway in and around the Liverpool City Region. This could indicate that the comedy-drama will arrive sometime later in 2021 or 2022. But, for now, at least, we’ll just have to wait and see.

What’s The Plot Of The Responder?

Per Radio Times, The Responder is based on the life of ex-police officer Tony Schumacher — who also wrote the series — and follows the story of a Liverpool-based first responder named Chris over six night shifts, during which he balances the ups and downs of his job.

A BBC synopsis describes Chris as a “crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer” who tries to “keep his head above water both personally and professionally” whilst taking on a new rookie partner named Rachel. However, “both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other.”

BBC

Who’s In The Cast Of The Responder?

As mentioned, the cast is led by Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Fargo, Sherlock) as first responder police officer Chris. As Radio Times reports, Freeman is joined in the new series by Adelayo Adedayo (The Capture) as Rachel, Ian Hart (The Terror), and MyAnna Buring (The Salisbury Poisonings), among others.

What Else Is There To Know About The Responder?

Speaking of the new series, show writer Schumacher said he felt “incredibly fortunate to be writing for a cast as amazing as the one we've assembled,” describing the opportunity to work on The Responder as “a writer's dream come true”.

Elsewhere, Executive Producer for the BBC, Mona Qureshi, described the comedy-drama as “a unique take on modern policing.”

She continued, “Tony Schumacher gives us in Chris a heartbreakingly honest portrait of a man coming undone by the pressures around him. We’re so excited to see Martin Freeman in this extraordinary role and for Tim Mielants to bring the night streets of Liverpool to vivid life.”