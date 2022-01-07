Everything To Know About The Tourist Season 2

Bursting onto our screens with a bang on New Year's Day, The Tourist gripped fans from the very beginning. The BBC One off-beat black-comedy-action series stars Jamie Dornan as a British man (known simply as “The Man”) who, after an epic cat-and-mouse car chase that pushes him off the road in the desert, wakes up in a rural Australian hospital with no idea how he got there, or who he is. After such an explosive start to the series, it's no wonder fans are already asking if there will be a Season 2 of The Tourist?

Whilst Season 1 of The Tourist has only been on screens for a week, its creators Harry and Jack Williams, who own and run Two Brothers Pictures, have already said they would “love” to make a second season of the BBC drama.

In an interview with Radio Times, Jack said: “We are talking about how we could return to this world, aren’t we?”

“I would love to make this show again with these people,” Harry said. “I’m not entirely sure it’s possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It’s been our lives for three years and we’ve been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show.”

“We’ve loved every minute. Normally you’re sick of it by this point having watched 900 cuts of one episode but I still love it and I’d love to do it again,” he added.

As for what could happen in a second season, there will no doubt be plenty of fans hoping for some serious answers after that final episode, but it looks like there isn’t an exact answer from the Two Brothers just yet. “I feel like we’re not done with [this world and this tone]. In terms of the story, we’ll see how it goes if people like it,” Harry added.

Jamie Dornan and Shalom Brune-Franklins star in 'The Tourist' season one. BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Ian Routledge

The six-part series features a star-studded cast, including Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl, Line of Duty) as Luci, a waitress who The Man meets on his journey, Bird Box‘s Danielle Macdonald as Helen Chambers, a probationary constable, Icelandic-American actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective), Alex Dimitriades (The End) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified) as Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers.

The Tourist is available to stream on iPlayer.