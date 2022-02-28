Fans of the Wizarding World are not shying away from how they really feel about Jude Law’s young version of Albus Dumbledore in the new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer. Yes, viewers are hot for the future headmaster of Hogwarts as well as Mads Mikkelsen’s portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald. The nearly three-minute trailer for the third Fantastic Beasts installment in the popular Harry Potter spinoff, which arrives in theaters on April 15, features cities being destroyed, magical creatures, and a wand battle between “Dumbledaddy” and Grindelwald.

Aside from general exclamations of joy that Fantastic Beasts is back after four years, many fans of the series are fixated on one character: Dumbledore. This isn’t because there’s a big surprise revealed in the trailer; it’s simply because he’s hot. Those thirsty fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and their love for Law as young Dumbledore.

As Secrets of Dumbledore hits theaters, two more Fantastic Beasts films are already in the works, which will give fans more opportunities to thirst over Law’s Dumbledore in the future.

The Best Thirst Tweets For Dumbledore

Love For The New Grindelwald

There are quite a few fans who want a piece of Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. Sure, he may be evil, and the trailer shows he intends on destroying the muggle world, but who doesn’t love a bad boy every now and then? Notably, Mikkelsen is stepping in to take over the role of Grindelwald for Johnny Depp, who left the film franchise amid legal issues relating to abuse allegations. Depp announced his departure in 2020: “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

Where Is Tina In The Trailer?

Aside from thirst tweets for both Law and Mikkelsen, fans were quick to point out that one very important character seems to be missing, at least from the trailer. Katherine Waterston, who plays Porpentina Goldstein (aka Tina), is notably absent from the teaser. This caused quite a bit of concern, and some fans believe it’s because she spoke out against Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who also serves as The Secrets of Dumbledore screenwriter. She is credited in the film, but it’s possible her role has been made smaller due to her comments.

Hiding The Replies

The official Fantastic Beasts Twitter account has been hiding select replies to its tweets. Comments that called out producers for firing Johnny Depp but not getting rid of other stars with troubled pasts, or that ask how explicit the romance between Grindelwald and Dumbledore (whom Rowling confirmed is gay after the books were long published), were hidden but still accessible.

Anyway, back to “Dumbledaddy” ...