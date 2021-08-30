Are Becca & Thomas Dating After BiP? An Investigation

After getting her heart broken twice by people she’s met on the Bachelor franchise, Becca Kufrin is heading back for more. The former Bachelorette, who split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen in late 2020, is hitting the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, and trailers have heavily teased she’ll couple up with Thomas Jacobs — yes, the guy Katie Thurston sent home for admitting he wanted to be the next Bachelor.

Thomas arrived during the third episode of Season 7, sending the rest of the cast — and most of Twitter — into a tizzy. Still heated from their confrontations on Katie’s season, many of the men disavowed Thomas to anyone who would listen, while the women had a more enthusiastic reaction. After making the usual rounds, Thomas took Serena Pitt on a date, much to the dismay of Joe Amabile. However, after Thomas explained what happened on Katie’s season, Serena decided she wasn’t up for all of the drama and returned to the beach to be with Joe — leaving Thomas without a romantic prospect just in time for Becca to slide in.

The trailer for the season shows a smitten Becca and Thomas twirling together on a dance floor and kissing in oversized glasses. “Every time I see you, I get so excited,” Thomas tell her, while Becca says via voiceover that, “Thomas seems [too] good to be true” even though she can’t stop smiling around him.

Their connection may not last for long, however. Not to put too much credence into social media, but neither Thomas nor Becca follow one another on Instagram. Becca hasn’t officially arrived yet and thus hasn’t posted about the show, while Thomas has shared only one photo, which was in response to the drama he’s been causing. “Looking out for these ‘wrong reasons’ people mention yet haven’t seen any,” he captioned a picture of him staring out onto the ocean.

There’s also the matter of Blake Hortsmann, the runner-up from Becca’s Bachelorette season who made a disastrous appearance of his own on BiP. In an interview on the Real Life with Kate Casey podcast, he claimed he was talking to Becca before she left for the show. "We did kind of chat here and there, and we were back in touch within the last, like, six months,” he said. “It kind of came down to if she was going to do Paradise or not."

However, Becca shot down the idea that their conversations were romantic. "I've seen all of the articles out there that are circulating. Listen, Blake and I have always been friends. We've always been very supportive of one another," she explained during her Bachelor podcast Clickbait. "In terms of the talking, quote-unquote, yeah, I mean, we've been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would [indicate anything romantic]. I think it sounds very misleading. That conversation he had seemed very misleading."

Blake said in his interview that he "would be willing to talk" if Becca doesn’t find a relationship on Paradise, but he may have ruined his shot. Whether or not Becca ends up with Thomas, we’ll have to wait and see.