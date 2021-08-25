The BiP Cast Had Very Mixed Reactions To Thomas' Arrival

The third episode of Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 kicked off with a big arrival — a 6’6” one, as Thomas Jacobs was keen to let everyone know. You’ll remember him as the much-maligned contestant from Katie’ Thurston’s Bachelorette season who was dramatically sent home after being accused of the worst crime in Bachelor Nation: not being there for the right reasons.

After admitting he’d signed up for the show with aspirations of becoming the next Bachelor, the rest of Katie’s men turned against Thomas and united to tell Katie he had questionable intentions, ultimately resulting in her eliminating Thomas by telling him his “Bachelor audition” was over. Katie’s men’s anger toward Thomas was still raw when he showed up on the beach, though none of the men were more upset by his arrival than Aaron Clancy. He and Tre Cooper, another alum from Katie’s season, immediately got to work, informing anyone who would listen that Thomas was bad news.

The women, on the other hand, were a bit more excited to see him.

Being that very few Paradise cast memebers got a chance to see Katie’s season, due to conflicts with filming, it was up to Aaron to explain why Thomas was trouble.

However, despite Aaron’s best efforts, the women couldn’t help but show interest in Thomas upon his arrival.

Fans similarly shared their excitement for Thomas’ appearence, knowing the drama he was about to bring to the beach.

Even the producers got in on the Thomas amusement, poking fun at his elimination from Katie’s season.

Unfortunately for Aaron, and the rest of the men, it seems like Thomas is going to be around for a while — or at least until Becca Kufrin shows up. Until then, only time will tell how much chaos he’ll find himself at the center of.