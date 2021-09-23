For many Netflix viewers, Tiger King is forever associated with those early days of COVID and quarantine-era streaming, but if you find yourself craving more drama a year after first meeting Joe Exotic and co., you’re in luck. On Sept. 23, Netflix announced that Tiger King 2 would be coming to the platform, and it’s dropping sooner than you might think.

Per the streamer, the original Tiger King amassed a whopping 64 million households in viewership in the four weeks after it premiered. Now that more big-cat chaos is on the way, the second part of the doc is sure to do some pretty impressive numbers, too. As for what we can expect to see, details are scarce for now. In its press release, Netflix simply promised “more madness and mayhem” in the next installment... which, with this cast of characters, comes as no surprise. There are, of course, plenty of questions left to follow up on. For starters, what is Carole Baskin doing now? And has Joe Exotic’s stance on the story changed since being in prison?

Here is everything we know about Tiger King 2 so far, from its possible plot to an intriguing first look.

Tiger King 2 Plot

Netflix

According to producer Rebecca Chaiklin, what we saw in the first Tiger King is only the beginning. “We have a crazy amount of footage,” she presciently told Entertainment Weekly in 2020, “and it’s a story that’s still unfolding ... and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

Tiger King 2 Cast

Though Joe Exotic seems to be a central part of Tiger King 2, it’s pretty unlikely that Baskin will be back as well. Her animal sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue, was extremely vocal in refuting the original doc’s claims. “They did not care about truth,” a blog post on the sanctuary website reads. “The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”

Plus, as recently as May 2021, Baskin has spoken out against the streamer and any potential plans of a second doc. “I told them to lose my number,” she told Fox Business. “Tiger King was not at all what it was sold to me to be ... it was a dumpster fire that people found so entertaining, but I think the tigers were the real losers in Tiger King because their message was left on the cutting room floor.”

Tiger King 2 Release Date

Though we don’t have a specific date just yet, Netflix announced that Tiger King 2 would premiere this year, making it the perfect addition to your cozy fall marathon lineup or a must-see for family holiday viewing.

Tiger King 2 Trailer

Viewers’ first glimpse of Tiger King 2 comes by way of a Netflix true-crime title announcement, which introduced a slate of new projects, all coming out in 2022. Other titles include The Tinder Swindler, which tells the story of a big-time dating app conman, and Bad Vegan, which details restaurateur Sarma Melngailis’ fall from grace as a trendy vegan-turned-fraudster.

But back to Tiger King 2. The brief clip teases a conversation with Joe Exotic in prison, a “Who Murdered Don Lewis?” billboard, and a clip of Baskin herself, though that seems to be footage from the first time around.

Even though much of Tiger King 2 (and where, exactly, it falls in the timeline of events) remains a mystery, count on it delivering the drama and meme-worthy moments when it drops later this year.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional details as more information on Tiger King 2 becomes available.