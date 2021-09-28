A Definitive Guide To The Spider-Man Cinematic Multiverse

Spider-Man is the character who keeps coming back. Following the ’70s TV show and movies starring Nicholas Hammond, the character was acquired by Sony and revamped in the early ’00s. In the past two decades, three actors — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — have all had a chance to wear the blue-and-red suit. And that’s not to mention the character’s animated presence in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, or the standalone films that Spider-Man’s longtime nemesis, Venom, has led.
Previously, these incarnations of the superhero have all existed separately, siloed within their own stories. But Marvel Studios’ upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to change that. The latest Holland-led film will feature people from Spidey’s past, including Jamie Foxx (Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2). They likely aren’t the only ones: the voice of Spider-Man’s Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) is heard in the latest No Way Home trailer, though Dafoe refuses to confirm or deny he’s in the film. Holland has vigorously denied that Garfield and Maguire will make an appearance, but fans are still excited at the prospect of multiple Spider-Mans, and continue to speculate over who else from past films might show up.
So with all this in mind, it’s time for you to catch up on (or rewatch) the earlier Spider-Man films. Some of them you can probably skip, but having some background knowledge on the classic villains will serve you well when No Way Home lands in theaters this December. Some light spoilers for these films follow.