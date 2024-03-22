It’s been over a decade since Shonda Rhimes introduced viewers to the chemistry-filled phenomenon that was Fitz and Olivia’s relationship on Scandal. But according to Tony Goldwyn, who played President Fitzgerald Grant III on the political drama, his connection to the series creator goes back way further than that.

Speaking to People while promoting his new role on Law & Order, Goldwyn revealed the surprising way a previous collaboration with Rhimes helped things “come around” in time for Scandal.

In His Grey’s Anatomy Era

As it turns out, Goldwyn and Rhimes first worked together on Grey’s Anatomy Season 1 — and, no, you’re not forgetting a guest role (but come to think of it... wouldn’t Goldwyn make an amazing hotshot surgeon?). His work actually happened behind the scenes, where he directed several episodes of the show in its early days.

People notes that his first episode was Season 1, Episode 3, which is right after George and Izzie move in with Meredith. So he actually had a hand in some very nostalgic Grey’s Anatomy’s moments.

“And then I didn’t see her for 8 years and suddenly she thought, ‘Wow, Tony’d be an interesting choice for Fitz.’ And ‘Tony, you want to play the president on my new show?,’” Goldwyn recalled to People.

The actor said “Why not?” and, well, TV history was made.

Teresa Kroeger/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Goldwyn has previously discussed his decision to board Scandal. He wasn’t only excited by Rhimes’ creative direction, but by the opportunity to work with Kerry Washington. “I’ve just been so impressed with her work, in everything she’s done, and know her socially and admire her a lot — the combination of Shonda and Kerry was overwhelming,” Goldwyn told Collider in 2012, adding that saying yes “sounded like a good bet.” Gladiators would agree!

The Shondaland Cast Connection

If you’re a Shondaland devotee, you know that the prolific producer loves to work with many familiar faces throughout her TV empire. Liza Weil and Scott Foley, for example, were both patients on Grey’s Anatomy before trading Seattle for Washington, D.C. And years after saying goodbye to Scandal, Katie Lowes played Rachel on Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

Even Rhimes’ shorter-lived drama, For the People, served as a catalyst for Regé-Jean Page to star in a little show called Bridgerton.

“They are just people who are wildly talented, who I love to work with, who deliver every single time without question and who are chameleons,” Rhimes told the Wall Street Journal of her “traveling players,” or repeat stars, in 2022.