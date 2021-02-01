The Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast Might Fare Better With The Show's No-Canoodling Rules

The first season of Netflix’s popular dating series Too Hot To Handle became a massive hit amid its debut in 2020, giving Netflix executives enough reason to renew the show for two more seasons. However, there are some new developments for Seasons 2 and 3.

Deadline reports that, just as in the show’s first season, a group of attractive singles will descend upon an “exotic location where they hope to find love.” But instead of heading back to Mexico, the Too Hot To Handle cast and crew are currently filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Turks and Caicos for both seasons. Here's everything we know about the upcoming seasons and the cast members.

Season 2 Prize

The spanner in Too Hot To Handle’s premise will remain the same for Seasons 2 and 3 — no “kissing, canoodling, and self-gratification” is allowed. Each time a cast member finds themselves doing any sort of sexual activity, the prize money amount takes a dive. For the show’s first season, viewers saw contestants competing for $100,000. Netflix has yet to confirm the prize amount for the next season, but it’ll likely be comparable to Season 1’s winnings. Considering the world is still mid-pandemic, perhaps these contestants will be better suited to weather the no-canoodling rule than those on Season 1, when social distancing wasn't embedded in everyone's brains.

Season 2 Cast

According to Deadline, the show’s producers both cast and shot its forthcoming two seasons under the title Parties in Paradise, “right up to the point that cameras were rolling.” This was done to ensure the concept of Too Hot To Handle was kept under wraps until it was revealed to cast members during production. As witnessed in the first season of the reality dating series, the show’s virtual assistant Lana (think: Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri) eventually tells contestants the game's rules. Sadly, not much is known about the cast for Seasons 2 and 3. However, they're in full competition mode as "production is underway." Most details, including an anticipated trailer, will likely follow as Netflix teases the release.

Netflix

Season 2 Release Date

With Too Hot To Handle’s unique take on reality TV, there’s no wonder it topped Netflix ratings in at least 10 countries worldwide and is poised for even more success on the streaming platform. As of right now, there’s no information about the official release date for Season 2. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, chances are that the latest season may not premiere until later in the year.