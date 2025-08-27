Travis Kelce Quietly Confirmed A Popular Taylor Swift Theory

Swifties are working overtime. Between the glamorous rollout of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and the hitmaker announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce, there’s a lot to keep up with.

And in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce caused another stir by confirming a recent fan theory about his new fiancée.

Yes, There Are Podcast Easter Eggs

To recap: Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast on Aug. 13 (she loves a 13!) to discuss the Eras Tour, acquiring her masters, and, of course, her new album.

As she revealed the first details about The Life of a Showgirl to her beau and his brother, Jason Kelce, fans clung onto every word. After all, with the episode spanning more than two hours, there’s a lot of room for potential hints — and rest assured, fans found plenty to speculate over (just see below).

Fortunately, you’re not wrong to be sleuthing. On the Aug. 27 episode of New Heights, Kelce confirmed the theory that there are hints about, well, something in Swift’s episode. He said the singer walked away from the previous recording “flying around” in glee. “She was having so much fun getting to tell everybody about the album, and obviously drop a few Easter eggs and see if everyone caught on,” he said.

While Kelce wouldn’t elaborate on what those Easter eggs are — “I only know so much,” he said — Jason did point out the Pinocchio figurine behind his brother, an apparent nod to one of Swifties’ many tantalizing theories.

What Swifties Are Saying

Yes, fans caught on to the Disney character behind Kelce in Swift’s podcast appearance — with one astute Redditor wondering if her upcoming song “Wood” might reference the wooden puppet. “Maybe she can relate to not feeling like a real person or being treated like one?” they wrote.

Another theory revolves around Swift’s repeated use of the number 47 in her New Heights appearance. As one Swiftie pointed out, the character of Ophelia dies in Act 4, Scene 7 of Hamlet — making them wonder if “The Fate of Ophelia” will be the first single off The Life of a Showgirl.

Others speculated that the number might predict Swift headlining the Super Bowl in February, as she performed her 47th Eras Tour show at Levi’s Stadium, the host of next year’s big game.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift also spoke about knowing every halftime show and her love of sourdough. The San Francisco specialty is the namesake of Sourdough Sam, mascot of the 49ers, who call Levi’s Stadium “home.”

Whether these Easter eggs pan out or not, Kelce did share one conclusive tease about Swift’s upcoming album. His current favorite song is “Opalite,” he said, sharing that he catches himself dancing along every time it comes on.