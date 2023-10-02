Just a week after Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs NFL game to support her rumored love interest Travis Kelce, the singer touched down in the Big Apple to watch his team take on the New York Jets.

Swift was spotted enjoying the big game at the MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, where she cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs alongside an A-list squad that included the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, singer Sabrina Carpenter and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski also joined the “Bad Blood” hitmaker in her VIP suite, as did Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who recently stepped out in NYC with Swift in the wake of her split from Joe Jonas.

“Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you,” the official NFL account tweeted ahead of the game, referencing the singer’s 1989 hit.

As per the BBC, stadium screens displayed every major celebrity in attendance during the game, including Succession star Jeremy Strong. However, Swift was noticeably left out, which is thought to have been a tactical move on the Jets’ part.

Although Kelce failed to score a touchdown, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious with a 23-20 win over the New York Jets.

As mentioned, Swift attended Kelce’s home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, fueling romance rumors between herself and the NFL star. The Grammy winner’s appearance sparked a string of viral moments, including that “seemingly ranch” saga, and helped the game become that week's most-watched telecast, attracting 24.3 million viewers.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kelce finally opened up about the dating rumors on the Sept. 27 episode of his New Heights podcast. “Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up,” the NFL tight end said of her appearance at the game.

“I just thought it was awesome that everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family,” he added. “She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

Speculation about Swift and Kelce began in July after he attended the Kansas City stop on her global Eras Tour. A couple of months later, rumors swirled that Swift had been “quietly hanging out” with Kelce, and a source later claimed to People on Sept. 28 that “they’re having fun” but are still getting to know each other.