The end of a vacation isn’t always a letdown. Tristan Thompson surprised Khloé Kardashian with a welcome home display gorgeous enough to dull any disappointment she may have felt when she returned from her recent beach getaway. Kardashian shared video and photos of her NBA player boyfriend’s grand gesture via her Instagram stories on Sunday, Jan. 31, and his work was beautifully over-the-top.

The reality star had been in Turks and Caicos on a girls’ trip with her sisters, as the Daily Mail reported. While there, Kardashian and her sisters posted multiple Instagram updates showing their time in the sun, and they appeared to be enjoying both the ocean and the pool. Among the Good American founder’s posts was a bikini-clad photo with a caption celebrating her stretch marks.

By the time she came home from the trip, Thompson was ready for her. Kardashian’s photos showed pink balloons spelling out, “Welcome Home,” along with enough others to fill the entire room. On the table, there was a massive bouquet of pink roses. All in all, an A-plus showing.

“Thank you TT,” Kardashian wrote on two of the stories. On another, she discreetly tagged him, placing his handle in the corner of the post with a tiny font size.

Kardashian and Thompson, who share daughter True, 2, began dating in 2016 but have had highs and lows along the way, notably the 2019 cheating scandal that led to their breakup. However, they seem to be in a good place now. Quarantining together reportedly led them to reconcile over the summer, and a source recently told E! News that they’re trying for a second child. That fits with footage from the preview for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which the 36-year-old mom tells Thompson, “I just feel like it’s time to have another kid.”

"Tristan is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen,” said the E! News source. “He’s very involved and invested in the future of their family together.”

Kardashian has been open about her love of motherhood. In January 2019, she told ET that it “just puts life into perspective and what’s important to you.” While acknowledging that it can be exhausting, she shared that it has made her feel like she “can do anything.”

Based on Thompson’s welcome home display, she’s also got an exuberant teammate in her corner.