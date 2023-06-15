Ts Madison Is Ready For Politicians To Pay The Price

“I am currently working on being one of the most impactful entertainers to have ever lived,” Ts Madison tells Bustle. And the 45-year-old is well on her way: Madison has turned viral Vine infamy into a full-fledged career in music, TV, and LGBTQ+ activism. She’s released a debut album; starred in Zola and Bros; become the first trans woman to star in her own reality series, The TS Madison Experience; and is an alternating main judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Her 2020 YouTube video “B*tch, I’m Black” resonated so deeply that Beyoncé sampled the speech for her Renaissance track “Cozy” in 2022, making Madison one of the first Black trans women to land a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside song producer Honey Dijon. “There is no way to put into words how important I felt when the Beyoncé sample happened, not only to my LGBT community but to my communities of color and to all women,” she says, adding she would be “extremely honored” to be a part of a “Cozy” music video should Beyoncé make one.

Although her success in the pop culture sphere is a huge step in trans representation, Madison is still fired up about the onslaught of anti-trans and anti-drag legislation being pushed across the United States. But she’s not letting it stop her from being her best self while hosting Pride events this summer. “I will most definitely be living even more loud and in color this year,” she says.

Below, Madison reveals her Pride Yearbook superlatives, the self-care routine that makes her friends think she’s “full of it,” and her message to lawmakers who support anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Ts Madison On Drag Not Being The Enemy & Limiting Her Social Media Use

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

It would most definitely be about three superlatives: Most Changed, for obvious reasons; Most Likely to Succeed, because of the sheer and utter determination I have in me to be successful and provide for my family and myself; and lastly, Most Unforgettable, because my presence, my voice, and my impact are completely undeniable.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation? What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

Drag queens are not the enemy. Racism is the enemy; white supremacy is the enemy; internalized homophobia and transphobia is the enemy. Guns and gun violence are the killer! You lawmakers are focused on the wrong things and using God as your weapon and children as your shields. You are goin’ to pay the ultimate price on Judgment Day.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

In my day, we were blessed with real talented artists who weren’t wrapped in gimmicks to sell records and relied on talent to move culture: Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Prince, Mariah Carey, RuPaul, TLC, Lil’ Kim — I still have that superb playlist.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

Self-care is extremely important to me. I do it so much sometimes people think I’m full of myself. I like to take myself to dinner and a movie a lot. I also really love to shop by myself and do a good spa day. But most importantly, I love to just shut down all my social media intake and spend alone time in my room watching old movies.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

See, I’m old and I’ve witnessed some amazing drag shows. There are too many to name a favorite.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

My favorite drag queen is the Queen of Drag, Mama R, because of what she has done for the artistry of drag. She’s made it an international mainstream phenomenon.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.