A year after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s first wedding ceremony, the couple’s extravagant nuptials are still making headlines. The latest buzz came with the debut of their new Hulu wedding special, ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, on April 13. After fans got an inside look at the pair’s luxurious wedding weekend in Italy, Twitter was abuzz with some very divided opinions about the affair, from its extreme opulence to the bride and groom’s always-controversial public displays of affection.

As a reminder, Kardashian and Barker first tied the knot in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022, but their union didn’t actually become legal until their courthouse ceremony a month later, on May 15. And that wasn’t the end of it. A week later, they went all out with a lavish bash in Portofino, Italy, with their loved ones — and The Kardashians’ cameras — there to share in the experience.

To say the Kardashian-Barker wedding was extra might be an understatement. Many of the comments on Twitter noted just how wildly expensive the wedding must have been after seeing it play out on Hulu. For some, that indulgence was goals. “Just watched travis and kourtney wedding…god it must be great to be rich!!” one viewer tweeted.

While some fans considered the Italian ceremony aspirational, others were put off by the excess. One of the people who shared their criticism on Twitter felt it was “the most out of touch reality thing” they’d ever watched.

Viewers were also split on whether or not they thought Kardashian and Barker’s fairy-tale wedding was romantic or cringe. Tweets seemed to run to the two extremes, with little middle ground. Those who enjoyed the special were extremely moved, and some people even noted that it brought them to tears.

On the opposite side of the spectrum were viewers who couldn’t make it through the entire special. “I made it not even three minutes into that Kourtney and Travis wedding special before I had to cut it off,” one tweeted. Part of the problem may have been the PDA. An affronted viewer went so far as to declare that seeing the couple make out so much may have turned them celibate.

Though not everyone got on board with ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the special showed some sweet moments that would probably touch the hearts of even the biggest Kravis antis. A few highlights that were celebrated on Twitter included Kris Jenner walking her oldest daughter down the aisle after Kardashian opened up about never wanting to get married without her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., there to accompany her, Landon Barker giving a toast to his dad and new stepmom, and famed Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performing.

While Kardashian and Barker were the stars of the special, they weren’t the only ones fans were tweeting about. The guest list was another issue viewers discussed, including whether or not Kardashian’s son Mason Disick attended and the apparent erasure of Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner’s now-ex.

Guests Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox also had a moment that entertained fans. When a producer tried to get the couple to share some of the pasta at the reception, Fox was not having it. Multiple people captured her gluten-free moment on Twitter, with one going so far as to write it “might be [their] new favorite TV moment.”

’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis is now streaming on Hulu.